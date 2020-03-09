Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- Factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance caused due to drug overuse, increasing initiatives by government organizations towards improving the detection and control antimicrobial-resistant species, and improving growth opportunities in emerging markets are boosting the demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testing products.



The Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is expected to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2022 from USD 2.71 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.1%.



The disk diffusion segment is expected to account for the largest share.



By the method, the market is segmented into disk diffusion, dilution, ETEST, automated susceptibility testing, and genotypic methods. The disk diffusion segment is expected to dominate the AST market with a share in 2017. Growth in this segment can largely be attributed to its low cost and the flexible nature of these methods.



Manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market by product in 2017.



The AST market is segmented on the basis of product into automated laboratory instruments, manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, culture and growth media, and consumables. The manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products segment is expected to command the largest share of the global AST market in 2017. The large share of this segment is attributed to the benefits these products offer such as low cost, ease of use, reduced labor cost, and the compatibility of manual susceptibility testing products with a wide range of organisms.



The antibacterial testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.



The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented by type into antibacterial, antifungal, antiparasitic, and other susceptibility testing types (mycobacterium and virus). The antibacterial testing segment dominated the market in 2017. The largest share of this market can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of infections due to bacterial pathogens and increasing guidelines streamlining the process of AST.



The report covers the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market across four key geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the global AST market primarily due to easy accessibility and better adoption of technologically advanced susceptibility testing methods and products.



The increasing prevalence of antimicrobial resistance in North America is another key factor supporting the growth of this regional segment in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR as markets in developed countries are increasingly becoming saturated and manufacturers and suppliers of AST products are shifting their focus towards the Asian market.



Leading Companies



Prominent players in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market include bioM?rieux (France), BD (US), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Bio-Rad (US), Hi-Media (India), MERLIN (Germany), Liofilchem (Italy), Accelerate (US), Alifax (Italy), Creative Diagnostics (US), Merck Group(Germany), Synbiosis (UK), Bioanalyse (Turkey), and Zhuhai DL Biotech (China).