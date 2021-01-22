Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market Demand, Product Analysis, Recent Growth, Share, Trends and Forecasts 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Market Size – USD 3,069.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends –Increased funding for research and development in antibiotic susceptibility testing /antibiotic sensitivity testing market



Antimicrobial susceptibility testing or antibiotic sensitivity testing is the way to choose the most effective antibiotic against specific kinds of fungus or bacteria that are affecting an individual. It is a widely used method of determining patient treatment plans in clinical settings. In other words, this testing is used to evaluate antibiotic resistance. The testing is conducted through several methods, including broth dilution, disc diffusion assays, and agar dilution. Automation is widely used to increase the speed of testing, which also helps increase the repeatability of this testing. During the forecast period, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing or antibiotic sensitivity testing market is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion.



This report on the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing industry to give an overall analysis.



Key participants in the antibiotic susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing market include Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Precise Automation, Roche Diagnostics, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.



Market Drivers



During the forecast period, the CAGR of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing or antibiotic sensitivity testing market is projected to be 5.5%. The major factors propelling the demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testing or antibiotic sensitivity testing products include a growing number of infections caused by Vibrio Cholera, Shigella, Neisseria meningitides, etc. Additionally, increase in the use of rapid commercial AST systems is another factor that can be responsible to boost market growth in the coming years.



Regional Outlook



For the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing or antibiotic sensitivity testing market, North America had the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to show significant growth in the future. Major regions contributing to this market are Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

Automated Laboratory Instruments

Culture & Growth Media

Consumables



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antibacterial Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing

Antiparasitic Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing

Antifungal Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical Diagnostics

Epidemiology

Others



Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disk Diffusion

Etest Method

Automated Susceptibility Testing Instruments

Genotyping Method

Agar Dilution



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Clinical Research Organizations

Research Institutes



The study explores in details about the recent trend fast gaining momentum in the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing industry due to factors including but not limited to growing customer preference and a sudden rise in their spending capacity. Aspects attributed to the gross margin, profit, supply chain management and product value and their considerable impact on the development of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market during the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 is carefully scrutinized during the research.



