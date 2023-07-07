Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2023 -- Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.6 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $4.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, high antibiotic resistance, and supportive government measures to lessen the burden of infectious diseases can all be linked to the expansion of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) industry. The use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing is growing due to an increase in specific illnesses such pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by E. coli, K. pneumoniae, P. aeruginosa, and others.



Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) is a laboratory test used to determine the susceptibility of bacteria to various antibiotics. It is an important part of determining the best antibiotic to treat an infection. By performing Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing, clinicians can identify which antibiotics will be effective in treating a particular infection, allowing them to choose the most appropriate treatment. The results of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing can be used to determine the most effective therapy for the patient.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market"

161 - Tables

40 - Figures

243 – Pages



Key Market Players:



As of 2022, prominent players are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker, Danaher Corporation.



Driver: Emergence of multidrug resistance due to drug abuse



As medication resistance increases internationally, making diseases harder to cure and ultimately to mortality, antibiotics are becoming less and less effective. According to the WHO priority pathogen list, new antibiotics are urgently needed, for instance, to treat carbapenem-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections. Unfortunately, these novel medicines will experience the same destiny as the present antibiotics and become useless if people do not modify the way antibiotics are used currently.



Automated Laboratory Instruments segment to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2027



Based on the product type, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into Manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, Automated Laboratory Instruments, Culture and Growth Media, and Consumables. with each segment covering various products used in susceptibility testing. Automated Laboratory Instruments hold the largest share of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to Getting fast results than the traditional procedures used in susceptibility testing



The hospitals and Diagnostic centers segment accounted for the largest share of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market, by the end-user market in 2022.



Based on End users, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into Hospitals and Diagnostic centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies, Research & Academic Institutes, and Clinical research organizations.



North America to register major growth in the market during the forecast period



North America microcatheter market is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. North America accounted for the largest share of 35.4% of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2022. This market is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027 from USD 1.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The large share of North America can be attributed due to the growth in antibiotic resistance prevalence, the existence of important actors, an increase in healthcare spending, technological developments, and an increase in government activities in the area. Nonetheless, due to a rise in the region's population generally and rising investments in the healthcare industry, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant development.



Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Rising incidence of infectious diseases coupled with epidemic and pandemic events

2. Increasing funding, research grants, and public-private investments

3. Technological advancements

4. Growing government initiatives to detect and control antimicrobial-resistant species

5. Emergence of multidrug resistance due to drug abuse



Restraints:



1. High cost of automated ID/AST systems



Opportunities:



1. Growth opportunities in emerging markets



Challenges:



1. Complex regulatory frameworks



Recent Developments



- In Jan,2023 bioMerieux launched a automated instrument named MAESTRIA

- In Aug,2022 BD India launched the BD MAX MDR-TB panel.

- In May ,2022 Thermofisher scientific introduced automated antimicrobial susceptibility products.



Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Advantages:



Antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) is a laboratory technique used to determine the susceptibility or resistance of microorganisms to antimicrobial drugs. The market for AST is rapidly growing due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the need for appropriate antibiotic therapy. Here are some

advantages of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market:



- Accurate Diagnosis: Antimicrobial susceptibility testing provides accurate and reliable results for the diagnosis of bacterial infections. This helps healthcare providers to select the appropriate antibiotics to treat the infection and prevent the development of antibiotic resistance.



- Improved Patient Outcomes: By providing accurate information on the susceptibility or resistance of microorganisms to antimicrobial drugs, AST helps healthcare providers to make informed decisions regarding the treatment of bacterial infections. This can lead to improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.



- Effective Management of Antibiotic Resistance: The misuse and overuse of antibiotics have led to the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which is a major public health concern. AST helps to manage antibiotic resistance by providing information on the susceptibility or resistance of microorganisms to specific antibiotics.



- Customized Treatment Plans: Antimicrobial susceptibility testing enables healthcare providers to customize treatment plans for individual patients based on their specific infection and the susceptibility or resistance of the microorganism causing the infection.



- Growing Market: The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is rapidly growing due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and the need for appropriate antibiotic therapy. This presents significant opportunities for companies involved in the development and manufacture of AST products.