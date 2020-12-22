Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market



The Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market size is forecast to attain a value of USD 4,587.1 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. The antimicrobial susceptibility testing has a variety of applications in drug discovery & development, clinical diagnostics, and epidemiology. Factors such as the growing resistance of microbes to different drugs, growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and developments in rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing drive the market growth.



Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/381



Prominent Players Profiled in the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market:



Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Precise Automation, Roche Diagnostics, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.



Market Drivers



The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 has raised cognizance of the worldwide burden of infectious disease and about the readiness of public health systems to combat the spread of such diseases. Increased funding by the governments on public health and welfare will lead to significant growth of the market during the forecast period. In February 2020, Becton, Dickinson, and Company announced the receiving of USD 6.0 million agreement with the Fleming Fund, a program by the Department of Healthcare and Social Care in the U.K. that aids low- and middle-income nations worldwide to tackle antimicrobial resistance.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

Automated Laboratory Instruments

Culture & Growth Media

Consumables



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antibacterial Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing

Antiparasitic Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing

Antifungal Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical Diagnostics

Epidemiology

Others



Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disk Diffusion

Etest Method

Automated Susceptibility Testing Instruments

Genotyping Method

Agar Dilution



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Clinical Research Organizations

Research Institutes



ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/381



Key Reasons to Buy This Report:



The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

It entails a detailed inspection of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report provides the reader with a deep understanding of the industry variables, manufacturers' value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and powerful business tactics.

Furthermore, the report identifies the key regions and segments that influence the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing



The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



Regional Outlook



North America accounted for the largest market share of 38.3% of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2019, which is expected to grow further during the forecast period. The huge development of the market is predicted mainly owing to the highly developed technology, heavy investments, growing occurrences of drug-resistant diseases, supportive government policies, and many other such factors in this region which supports the market growth.



Take a Look at our Related Reports:



Bioremediation Market Projected To Be Worth USD 334.70 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 15.5% | Emergen Research



Cancer Imaging Systems Market To Reach USD 12.24 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market Size To Be USD 3019.1 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Size To Be Worth USD 4,720.6 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



Intelligent Drug Discovery Market Size To Be Worth USD 3,711.8 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market