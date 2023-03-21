Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2023 -- Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) is a laboratory test used to determine the susceptibility of bacteria to various antibiotics. It is an important part of determining the best antibiotic to treat an infection. By performing Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing, clinicians can identify which antibiotics will be effective in treating a particular infection, allowing them to choose the most appropriate treatment. The results of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing can be used to determine the most effective therapy for the patient.



Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.6 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $4.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, high antibiotic resistance, and supportive government measures to lessen the burden of infectious diseases can all be linked to the expansion of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) industry. The use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing is growing due to an increase in specific illnesses such pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by E. coli, K. pneumoniae, P. aeruginosa, and others.



Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=206359984



Browse in-depth TOC on "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market"

161 - Tables

40 - Figures

243 - Pages



Automated Laboratory Instruments segment to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2027



Based on the product type, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into Manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, Automated Laboratory Instruments, Culture and Growth Media, and Consumables. with each segment covering various products used in susceptibility testing. Automated Laboratory Instruments hold the largest share of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to Getting fast results than the traditional procedures used in susceptibility testing



The hospitals and Diagnostic centers segment accounted for the largest share of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market, by the end-user market in 2022.



Based on End users, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into Hospitals and Diagnostic centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies, Research & Academic Institutes, and Clinical research organizations.



North America to register major growth in the market during the forecast period



North America microcatheter market is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. North America accounted for the largest share of 35.4% of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2022. This market is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027 from USD 1.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The large share of North America can be attributed due to the growth in antibiotic resistance prevalence, the existence of important actors, an increase in healthcare spending, technological developments, and an increase in government activities in the area. Nonetheless, due to a rise in the region's population generally and rising investments in the healthcare industry, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant development.



Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=206359984



Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Rising incidence of infectious diseases coupled with epidemic and pandemic events

Increasing funding, research grants, and public-private investments

Technological advancements

Growing government initiatives to detect and control antimicrobial-resistant species

Emergence of multidrug resistance due to drug abuse



Restraints:



High cost of automated ID/AST systems

Opportunities:



Growth opportunities in emerging markets



Challenges:



Complex regulatory frameworks



Key Market Players:



As of 2022, prominent players are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker, Danaher Corporation.



Recent Developments



In Jan,2023 bioMerieux launched a automated instrument named MAESTRIA



In Aug,2022 BD India launched the BD MAX MDR-TB panel.



In May ,2022 Thermofisher scientific introduced automated antimicrobial susceptibility products.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=206359984