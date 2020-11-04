Antimicrobial Wipes Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2030

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- Antimicrobial Wipes Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the antimicrobial wipes market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Market Segmentation



The global antimicrobial wipes market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.



Product Type



Skincare Wipes

Surface Disinfectant Wipes

End User



Hospitals/Healthcare Centers

Offices/Commercial

Food Services

Food Processing Industry

Manufacturing & Industrial

Schools & Universities

Hospitality

Grocery, Convenience Stores and Retail

Individual

Household

Nature



Scented

Unscented

Sales Channel



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Discount Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Online Retail Sales

Independent Departmental Stores

Other Sales Channel

Region



North America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Report Chapters



Chapter 01 - Executive Summary



The executive summary of the antimicrobial wipes market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global antimicrobial wipes market.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview



Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the antimicrobial wipes market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the antimicrobial wipes market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the antimicrobial wipes market report.



Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends



The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations.



Chapter 04 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on global economy and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic on various sectors such as manufacturing and supply chain across the globe.



Chapter 05 - Impact of COVID-19 on Antimicrobial Wipes Market



The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the antimicrobial wipes market is explained in this chapter. It also includes sales projection for the antimicrobial wipes market during and after the crisis.



Chapter 06 – Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030



This section provides detailed analysis of the historical antimicrobial wipes market volume, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and an absolute opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).



Chapter 07 – Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Pricing Analysis



This chapter highlights the pricing analysis based on product type for base year 2019 and forecast year 2030. In addition, profit margins at each level of the antimicrobial wipes market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the market.



Chapter 08 – Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030



This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical antimicrobial wipes market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and absolute $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).



This chapter provides detailed information on the global antimicrobial wipes market on the basis of product type, nature, end-user, sales channel, and region. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis for all segments. It also explains key factors enabling growth in the antimicrobial wipes market across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.



Chapter 09 – Market Background



The associated industry assessment of the global antimicrobial wipes market is carried out in this section. In addition, this chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the global antimicrobial wipes market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It offers provides key market dynamics of the antimicrobial wipes market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the antimicrobial wipes market.



Chapter 10 – Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type



Based on product type, the antimicrobial wipes market is segmented into skincare wipes, and surface disinfectant wipes. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on product types.



