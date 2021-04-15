Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- The global antimony market size is projected to reach USD 3.10 Billion in 2028 and register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving revenue growth are increasing use of antimony in plastic additives, in rubbers, and chemicals and others.



The global antimony market is projected to remain in highly competitive. Increasing demand for alimony, technological advancements in industrial applications, and higher diversification in antimony usage in certain products are some key factors expected to open up more lucrative opportunities for major players operating in the market during the forecast period.



Some key findings in the report

In November 2019, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group acquired the assets of International Specialty Alloys, which is a leading U.S producer of titanium master alloys and other binary alloys for the aerospace market. This acquisition will help in business expansion of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group.



Based on application, the market is segmented into lead-acid batteries, flame retardants, plastic additives, glass & ceramics, and others. Flame retardants are chemicals that are used in materials to prevent the start or to slow down the progress of a fire.



Europe accounted for a significantly large share in the global antimony market revenue in 2020. Stringent government regulations and fire-resistance attributes of antimony, and rising demand for safer products and materials for use in a range of products and industries is expected to continue to drive market growth.



Key players operating in the global antimony market Mandalay Resources Ltd., Belmont Metals Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, United States Antimony Corporation, Lamber Metals International, Village Main Reef Ltd., Amspec Chemical Corporation, Recylex, Tri-Star Resources, and NYACOL Nano Technologies.



Important Points Mentioned in the Antimony Market Study

Factors such as robust presence of international Antimony solutions providers such as Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Cloudera, Inc. in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Lead Acid Batteries

Flame Retardants

Plastic Additives

Glass & Ceramics

Others



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Antimony Trioxide

Alloys

Metal Ingot

Antimony Pentoxide

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Chemical

Electrical

Others



