Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- Antioxidants Industry



Description



The Global Antioxidants Market is estimated to be $2.30 billion in 2014 and is estimated to reach $3.54 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.53% from 2014 to 2022. The growth of the market is due to increase in demand for Enriched Animal Feed and increase in global meat consumption. Another element responsible for the increasing demand for antioxidants is premature aging due to pollution and other reasons. Whereas lack of consumer education about benefits of antioxidants acts as restraining factors for the market growth.



Antioxidants Market is segmented by application, by type and by geography. Depending on the various applications, market is segmented into Synthetic Resins, Food and Beverage, Cosmetic, Animal Feed and Fuel Additives. Based on type, market is categorized into Natural antioxidants and Synthetic antioxidants. Natural antioxidants are baked goods, Fish and seafood, Oil, Meat and poultry, Fat and margarines. Synthetic antioxidants are Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA), Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT), Propyl gallate and Tert-butylhydroquinone (TBHQ).



By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific has growing demand for antioxidants market due to increase in need for health and dietary supplements.



The key players in the Antioxidants Market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Kalsec, Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Naturex S.A., Nutreco N.V. and ViTablend Nederland B.V.



Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4590723-global-antioxidants-market-outlook-2014-2022



What our report offers:



- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Table of Content



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Antioxidants Market, By Application

5.1 Synthetic Resins

5.2 Food and Beverage

5.3 Cosmetic

5.4 Animal Feed

5.5 Fuel Additives



6 Global Antioxidants Market, By Type

6.1 Natural antioxidants

6.1.1 Baked goods

6.1.2 Fish and seafood

6.1.3 Oil

6.1.4 Meat and poultry

6.1.5 Fat and margarines



6.2 Synthetic antioxidants

6.2.1 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA)

6.2.2 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)

6.2.3 Propyl gallate

6.2.4 Tert-butylhydroquinone (TBHQ)



7 Global Antioxidants Market, By Geography



8 Key Developments



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

9.2 Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd.

9.3 Cargill, Incorporated

9.4 DuPont

9.5 Kalsec, Inc.

9.6 Kemin Industries, Inc.

9.7 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

9.8 Naturex S.A.

9.9 Nutreco N.V.

9.10 ViTablend Nederland B.V



Continued...



Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4590723-global-antioxidants-market-outlook-2014-2022







Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)