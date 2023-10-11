NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Antiparasitic Drugs Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Antiparasitic Drugs market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Ipca Laboratories Ltd. (India), Zydus Cadila (India), Merck KGaA (Germany), Pfizer (United States), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (United Kingdom), Cipla Ltd. (India), Ranbaxy Laboratories (India), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Alvizia Health Care (India), Bayer AG (Germany), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc. (United States), Sanofi (France).



Scope of the Report of Antiparasitic Drugs: Antiparasitics such as anthelmintics, antiprotozoal, and other agents are used in the treatment of parasitic infectious diseases. According to estimates by the WHO in March 2020, 1.5 billion people worldwide are affected by the parasitic disease. These diseases include gastrointestinal problems, anemia, wasting, as well as cognitive and growth deficits in children and other infections. Of every 1.5 billion people who suffer from parasitic infectious diseases, 24% of the world's people are infected with ground-borne helminth infections. Some parasitic infections are life-threatening, while others can cause discomfort if you live a healthy lifestyle. Antiparasitic drugs target the parasitic agents of various infections and attack and destroy them or inhibit their growth and development. These drugs are generally effective and work well against a limited number of specific parasites within a very specific class of parasites. Antiparasitic drugs are antimicrobial drugs that contain antibiotics that target and destroy bacteria. They also include those antifungal drugs that target and destroy fungi. These drugs can hereby be administered topically, intravenously, and orally.



In April 2023, Ipca Laboratories acquired 33.38 per cent stake in Unichem Laboratories from one of its promoters for Rs 1,034.06 crore. according to agreement Ipca acquired 2,35,01,440 shares of Unichem from one of its promoters at a price of Rs 440 per share aggregating to Rs 1,034.06 crore, the companies said in a joint statement. This acquisition helped company to expand its presence in antiparasitic drugs market



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Anthelmintics (Benzimidazole, Ivermectin, Pyrantel), Scabicides and Pediculicides (Lindane, Benzyl Benzoate), Antiprotozoals (Chloroquine, Pyrimethamine), Others), Application (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Topical), Indication (Giardiasis, Trichuriasis, Filariasis, Neurocysticercosis, Hydatid Disease, Pinworm Disease, Cysticercosis, Ascariasis, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Novel Drug Treatment

Rising Prevalence of Parasitic Diseases Such As Chagas Disease



Market Trends:

The Rising Trend in Convenience of Direct Purchase

Affordability of Drugs



Opportunities:

The Increasing Research and Development of Novel Treatments

High Adoption and Acceptance in Developing Markets



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Antiparasitic Drugs market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Antiparasitic Drugs Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Antiparasitic Drugs

Chapter 4: Presenting the Antiparasitic Drugs Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Antiparasitic Drugs market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Antiparasitic Drugs Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



