Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2022 -- Antiperspirant & Deodorant are personal care products used to eliminate or control sweating and body odor. These products consist of various ingredients such as carriers, fragrance, and anti-microbial agents. Moreover, these ingredients also enhance shelf life, moisture retention and other properties by lowering the pH of the product. The high demand for deodorant and antiperspirant products among the young population is driving their market growth. These are the fastest-growing products in terms of demand among youngsters, according to the SNS Insider analysis. Perfumes, which are also considered personal grooming products, have also been growing on account of their popularity around the globe.



"According to SNS Insider, Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market Size was valued at US$ 27.60 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach over US$ 39.36 Bn by 2028 with growing a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028."



Major Company Profiles included in Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market are:



- Unilever Company

- Procter & Gamble

- L'Oreal Company

- Avon Product Inc

- Shiseido

- CavinKare Pvt. Ltd

- Henkel AG & Company KGaA

- Beiersdorf AG

- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd



The historical data, present market trends, the environment, technological innovation, future technologies, and industry technical advancement are all taken into account in the global Antiperspirants and Deodorants market research study. The data and information used in the study were gathered from a variety of trustworthy sources, including journals, business websites, annual reports, white papers, and mergers and acquisitions. The complete market report's information on the industry's current situation can be used as direction and guidance for businesses and investors interested in this market.



This research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global Antiperspirants and Deodorants industry. The market forecasts in the report are based on a combination of primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert reviews. These market projections are based on research into the social, political, and economic factors that influence market expansion as well as the features of the current market.



Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market Segmentation 2022



By product type, end user, application, and geography, the Antiperspirants and Deodorants market is divided. The market segments and sub-segments will support strategic core market application discovery decisions and provide clients with a comprehensive market overview and industry insights. They will also help in the research of underdeveloped development opportunities.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market are Listed Below:



By Foam type

- Spray

- Roll-On

- Sticks and others

- others



By ingredient type

- Alcohol

- Aluminum Salts

- Antimicrobials

- Fragrance

- Skin Conditioners

- Others



By Function type

- Aerosol Sprays

- Creams Roll-on and

- Gel

- others



By distribution

- Household

- Online Retail

- Pharmacy

- Cosmetic Discounters

- Department and Discount Stores

- Others



Regional Analysis 2022



The most recent research includes market analysis at the international, regional, and national levels for all the main nations, including the United States, China, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, South Korea, Brazil, and Mexico. Market forecasts and estimates will be offered for the segmentation of the study at the regional and national levels. Using market estimates and forecasts, you may decide which region of the Antiperspirants and Deodorants market is the most lucrative and where the most revenue will be made in the future.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Antiperspirants and Deodorants are as follows:



- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:



- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Competitive Outlook of Antiperspirants and Deodorants Industry 2022



In a section of the market study that covers the top rivals in the Antiperspirants and Deodorants market, each company's operations, financial statements, product overview, and strategic goals are examined. The companies profiled in the report can be tailored to a client's specific requirements. Participants will get a comprehensive understanding of market competition through the sections on competitive analysis.



Major Reasons to Purchase Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market Report



The market study's primary area of focus is outgrowth market trends. Outlook includes crucial elements, in-depth business guidance based on growth, and long-term goals. As their company grows and develops, they must realign markets, develop/modify progressive, and realign markets. The market research study highlights the trends fragmenting the market research field, impacting research, and impeding industry process verticals as a result.



Key Questions Answered in the Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market Report:

- What are the major factors driving the market growth?

- Which is the leading product type segment in the market?

- What are the key factors hampering growth of the market?

- Which are the major players operating in the market?

- Why is the Europe region dominating the market?



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Dynamics



4. Impact Analysis



5. Value Chain Analysis



6. Porter's 5 Forces Model



7. PEST Analysis



8. Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market Segmentation, By Foam Type



9. Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market, By Ingredient Type



10. Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market Segmentation, By Function Type



11. Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market Segmentation, By Distribution



12. Regional Analysis



13. Company Profiles



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Conclusion



