Antipsychotic Drug Market and Forecasts, May 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Antipsychotics are drugs used in the treatment of brain disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and severe depression. According to the New York Times, antipsychotics are one of the largest types of prescribed drugs in the United States with over 3.1 million Americans accounting for a market worth USD 18 billion in 2011 itself. Global estimates suggest that over 1.25% of the global population suffers from psychosis and related disorders. This brings a market of about 7.5 million people suffering from combined disorders of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, dementia, depression among other rare conditions.



Several recent studies have suggested instances of drug abuse and over prescription of these drugs in the market, particularly in North America. Clinical studies have shown severe drawbacks and addiction to antipsychotic drugs. A serious side effect observed is tardive dyskinesia which is a potentially irreversible movement disorder. These drugs are prescribed for mild symptoms as well, increasing the market for the drugs tremendously.



Antipsychotics market is expected to increase with increasing incidences of Schizophrenia and a very large market of clinical depression. Certain drugs such as Ablify and Seroquel are the topmost in the segment due to their advantage of reduced risk of side-effects. 2012 has observed the end of the several drug patents and it is expected that generic drugs will compete strongly in the market in the coming years. There is an increasing general call in the medical community for adoption of a stronger control while administering these drugs in the coming years.



Aripiprazole (marketed as Abilify), Asenapine Maleate (marketed as Saphris), Clozapine (marketed as Clozaril), Iloperidone (marketed as Fanapt), Lurasidone (marketed as Latuda), Olanzapine (marketed as Zyprexa), Olanzapine/Fluoxetine (marketed as Symbyax), Paliperidone (marketed as Invega), Quetiapine (marketed as Seroquel), Risperidone (marketed as Risperdal) and Ziprasidone (marketed as Geodon) are the major atypical antipsychotic drugs marketed today.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



