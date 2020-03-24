Antipsychotic Drugs Market 2020 Global Industry Update, Share, Growth Analysis and Forecast Research Report 2026
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The schizophrenia segment emerged dominant in the global antipsychotic drugs market in 2018. The segment had acquired an astonishing 45.2% of the global "antipsychotic drugs market share" in the same year owing to the rising prevalence of the disorder. This information is published in a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Antipsychotic Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global market was worth US$ 14,963.5 Mn in 2018. However, Fortune Business Insights predicts that the global market will reach US$ 20,539.5 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period. The report on antipsychotic drugs market provides insights into growth opportunities for investors and businesses alike and growth drivers and trends in the market.
It offers quantitative and qualitative information on the drivers and growth rate of the segments in the market. The report also comprises of extensive primary and secondary research which aid in providing clients with a clear picture of the anticipated market size and current market scenario.
Gain More Insights into the Antipsychotic Drugs Market Research Report
Highlights of the Antipsychotic Drugs Market Report Include:
Microscopic study of the various factors driving and restraining the market
Careful classification and research of the market segments
Accurate computation of market figures
Comprehensive analysis of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape
Key Players Operating in The Antipsychotic Drugs Market Include:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Lundbeck A/S
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Eli Lilly and Company
AstraZeneca
ALLERGAN
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
Alkermes plc
Pfizer Inc.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Other Prominent Players
Request a Sample Copy of the Antipsychotic Drugs Market Research Report
The report focuses on global major leading industry players of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Antipsychotic Drugs Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size by analysing historical data and future prospect.
With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Antipsychotic Drugs Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Rapid Shift Towards Advanced and Safe Drugs to Favor Growth in North America
Geographically, the global antipsychotic drugs market is grouped into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Amongst these regions, North America had acquired US$ 9,307.3 Mn antipsychotic drugs market revenue in the year 2018. The growth is attributed to the increasing patient pool suffering from psychotic disorders in the region. Additionally, a rapid shift of these patients towards safe antipsychotic drugs for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other psychotic diseases is expected to drive the antipsychotic drugs market in this region. Several healthcare organizations in North America have also begun promoting such drugs for treatment.
In Asia Pacific, emerging countries, such as India, China, and other Southeast Asian countries have a large patient pool who are suffering from various disorders, especially schizophrenia. Moreover, the populace residing in these countries are preferring second-generation drugs over first-generation antipsychotic drugs. It is because of the increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness programs regarding the usage of these drugs. Fortune Business Insights predicts that Europe would follow the footsteps of North America and would remain in the second position throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to a rise in the patient population and increasing incidence of psychotic diseases.
Objective of Studies:
To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Antipsychotic Drugs Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.
To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Antipsychotic Drugs Market.
To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Antipsychotic Drugs Market size and future prospective.
To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.
To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.
To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Antipsychotic Drugs Market.
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Overview of Prevalence of Psychiatric Disorders by Key Regions
Pipeline Analysis
Key Industry Developments
New Product Launches
Analysis of the Cost and Burden of Mental Health Disorders
Analysis of Antipsychotics in Treatment of Dementia
Analysis of First Generation Antipsychotics versus Second & Third Generation Antipsychotics
Overview of R&D Initiatives
Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease
Schizophrenia
Bipolar Disorder
Unipolar Depression
Dementia
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapeutic Class
First Generation
Second Generation
Third Generation
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
North America Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Disease
Schizophrenia
Bipolar Disorder
Unipolar Depression
Dementia
Others
Market Analysis – By Therapeutic Class
First Generation
Second Generation
Third Generation
Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Others
Market Analysis – By Country
S.
Canada
Europe Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Disease
Schizophrenia
Bipolar Disorder
Unipolar Depression
Dementia
Others
Market Analysis – By Therapeutic Class
First Generation
Second Generation
Third Generation
Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Others
Market Analysis – By Country
K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Scandinavia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Disease
Schizophrenia
Bipolar Disorder
Unipolar Depression
Dementia
Others
Market Analysis – By Therapeutic Class
First Generation
Second Generation
Third Generation
Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Others
Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-Region
Japan
China
India
Australia
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Continued...
This Report Answers the Following Questions:
What are the Antipsychotic Drugs Market trends and growth drivers?
How many segments does the market contain?
What are the opportunities and challenges that the market may face?
How are the key players keeping up with the changing consumer behavior?
What are the latest industry developments?
More Trending Topics From Fortune Business Insights@
Pet Utility Products Market Industry Size, Share, Development, Growth and Forecast to 2026
Biliary Stent Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2020-2026
Swine Healthcare Market: 2020 Global Top Leading Players, Industry Analysis by Size, Future Growth and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com