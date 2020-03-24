Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The schizophrenia segment emerged dominant in the global antipsychotic drugs market in 2018. The segment had acquired an astonishing 45.2% of the global "antipsychotic drugs market share" in the same year owing to the rising prevalence of the disorder. This information is published in a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Antipsychotic Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global market was worth US$ 14,963.5 Mn in 2018. However, Fortune Business Insights predicts that the global market will reach US$ 20,539.5 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period. The report on antipsychotic drugs market provides insights into growth opportunities for investors and businesses alike and growth drivers and trends in the market.



It offers quantitative and qualitative information on the drivers and growth rate of the segments in the market. The report also comprises of extensive primary and secondary research which aid in providing clients with a clear picture of the anticipated market size and current market scenario.



Gain More Insights into the Antipsychotic Drugs Market Research Report



Highlights of the Antipsychotic Drugs Market Report Include:



Microscopic study of the various factors driving and restraining the market

Careful classification and research of the market segments

Accurate computation of market figures

Comprehensive analysis of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape



Key Players Operating in The Antipsychotic Drugs Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Lundbeck A/S

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

ALLERGAN

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Alkermes plc

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Other Prominent Players



Request a Sample Copy of the Antipsychotic Drugs Market Research Report



The report focuses on global major leading industry players of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Antipsychotic Drugs Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size by analysing historical data and future prospect.



With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Antipsychotic Drugs Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.



Rapid Shift Towards Advanced and Safe Drugs to Favor Growth in North America



Geographically, the global antipsychotic drugs market is grouped into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Amongst these regions, North America had acquired US$ 9,307.3 Mn antipsychotic drugs market revenue in the year 2018. The growth is attributed to the increasing patient pool suffering from psychotic disorders in the region. Additionally, a rapid shift of these patients towards safe antipsychotic drugs for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other psychotic diseases is expected to drive the antipsychotic drugs market in this region. Several healthcare organizations in North America have also begun promoting such drugs for treatment.



In Asia Pacific, emerging countries, such as India, China, and other Southeast Asian countries have a large patient pool who are suffering from various disorders, especially schizophrenia. Moreover, the populace residing in these countries are preferring second-generation drugs over first-generation antipsychotic drugs. It is because of the increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness programs regarding the usage of these drugs. Fortune Business Insights predicts that Europe would follow the footsteps of North America and would remain in the second position throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to a rise in the patient population and increasing incidence of psychotic diseases.



Objective of Studies:



To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Antipsychotic Drugs Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Antipsychotic Drugs Market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Antipsychotic Drugs Market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Antipsychotic Drugs Market.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Overview of Prevalence of Psychiatric Disorders by Key Regions

Pipeline Analysis

Key Industry Developments

New Product Launches

Analysis of the Cost and Burden of Mental Health Disorders

Analysis of Antipsychotics in Treatment of Dementia

Analysis of First Generation Antipsychotics versus Second & Third Generation Antipsychotics

Overview of R&D Initiatives

Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorder

Unipolar Depression

Dementia

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapeutic Class

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Disease

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorder

Unipolar Depression

Dementia

Others

Market Analysis – By Therapeutic Class

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Market Analysis – By Country

S.

Canada

Europe Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Disease

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorder

Unipolar Depression

Dementia

Others

Market Analysis – By Therapeutic Class

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Market Analysis – By Country

K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Scandinavia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Disease

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorder

Unipolar Depression

Dementia

Others

Market Analysis – By Therapeutic Class

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-Region

Japan

China

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Continued...



This Report Answers the Following Questions:



What are the Antipsychotic Drugs Market trends and growth drivers?

How many segments does the market contain?

What are the opportunities and challenges that the market may face?

How are the key players keeping up with the changing consumer behavior?

What are the latest industry developments?



More Trending Topics From Fortune Business Insights@



Pet Utility Products Market Industry Size, Share, Development, Growth and Forecast to 2026



Biliary Stent Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2020-2026



Swine Healthcare Market: 2020 Global Top Leading Players, Industry Analysis by Size, Future Growth and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com