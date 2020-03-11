Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- The schizophrenia segment emerged dominant in the global antipsychotic drugs market in 2018. The segment had acquired an astonishing 45.2% of the global antipsychotic drugs market share in the same year owing to the rising prevalence of the disorder. This information is published in a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Antipsychotic Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global market was worth US$ 14,963.5 Mn in 2018. However, Fortune Business Insights predicts that the global market will reach US$ 20,539.5 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period.



Rapid Shift Towards Advanced and Safe Drugs to Favor Growth in North America



Geographically, the global antipsychotic drugs market is grouped into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Amongst these regions, North America had acquired US$ 9,307.3 Mn antipsychotic drugs market revenue in the year 2018. The growth is attributed to the increasing patient pool suffering from psychotic disorders in the region. Additionally, a rapid shift of these patients towards safe antipsychotic drugs for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other psychotic diseases is expected to drive the antipsychotic drugs market in this region. Several healthcare organizations in North America have also begun promoting such drugs for treatment.



Leading Players operating in the Antipsychotic Drugs Market are:



- H. Lundbeck A/S

- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Eli Lilly and Company

- AstraZeneca

- ALLERGAN

- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

- Alkermes plc

- Pfizer Inc.

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- Other Prominent Players



Market Segmentation:

By Disease

- Schizophrenia

- Bipolar Disorder

- Unipolar Depression

- Dementia

- Others

By Therapeutic Class

- First Generation

- Second Generation

- Third Generation

By Distribution Channel

- Hospital Pharmacies

- Retail Pharmacies

- Online Pharmacies

- Others

By Geography

- North America (the USA and Canada)

- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



