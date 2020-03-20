Antipsychotic Drugs Market 2020 Global Trends, Size, Future Growth Factor, Regional revenue, Industry Outlook and Forecast 2026
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- The schizophrenia segment emerged dominant in the global antipsychotic drugs market in 2018. The segment had acquired an astonishing 45.2% of the global "antipsychotic drugs market share" in the same year owing to the rising prevalence of the disorder. This information is published in a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Antipsychotic Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global market was worth US$ 14,963.5 Mn in 2018. However, Fortune Business Insights predicts that the global market will reach US$ 20,539.5 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period.
The report covers:
Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.
Request a Sample Copy of the Antipsychotic Drugs Market Research Report
Leading Players operating in the Antipsychotic Drugs Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Lundbeck A/S
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Eli Lilly and Company
AstraZeneca
ALLERGAN
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
Alkermes plc
Pfizer Inc.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Other Prominent Players
Rapid Shift Towards Advanced and Safe Drugs to Favor Growth in North America
Geographically, the global antipsychotic drugs market is grouped into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Amongst these regions, North America had acquired US$ 9,307.3 Mn antipsychotic drugs market revenue in the year 2018. The growth is attributed to the increasing patient pool suffering from psychotic disorders in the region. Additionally, a rapid shift of these patients towards safe antipsychotic drugs for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other psychotic diseases is expected to drive the antipsychotic drugs market in this region. Several healthcare organizations in North America have also begun promoting such drugs for treatment.
In Asia Pacific, emerging countries, such as India, China, and other Southeast Asian countries have a large patient pool who are suffering from various disorders, especially schizophrenia. Moreover, the populace residing in these countries are preferring second-generation drugs over first-generation antipsychotic drugs. It is because of the increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness programs regarding the usage of these drugs. Fortune Business Insights predicts that Europe would follow the footsteps of North America and would remain in the second position throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to a rise in the patient population and increasing incidence of psychotic diseases.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Overview of Prevalence of Psychiatric Disorders by Key Regions
Pipeline Analysis
Key Industry Developments
New Product Launches
Analysis of the Cost and Burden of Mental Health Disorders
Analysis of Antipsychotics in Treatment of Dementia
Analysis of First Generation Antipsychotics versus Second & Third Generation Antipsychotics
Overview of R&D Initiatives
Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease
Schizophrenia
Bipolar Disorder
Unipolar Depression
Dementia
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapeutic Class
First Generation
Second Generation
Third Generation
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
North America Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Disease
Schizophrenia
Bipolar Disorder
Unipolar Depression
Dementia
Others
Market Analysis – By Therapeutic Class
First Generation
Second Generation
Third Generation
Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Others
Market Analysis – By Country
S.
Canada
Europe Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Disease
Schizophrenia
Bipolar Disorder
Unipolar Depression
Dementia
Others
Market Analysis – By Therapeutic Class
First Generation
Second Generation
Third Generation
Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Others
Market Analysis – By Country
K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Scandinavia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Disease
Schizophrenia
Bipolar Disorder
Unipolar Depression
Dementia
Others
Market Analysis – By Therapeutic Class
First Generation
Second Generation
Third Generation
Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Others
Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-Region
Japan
China
India
Australia
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Continued...
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts
Report Focus:
Extensive product offerings
Customer research services
Robust research methodology
Comprehensive reports
Latest technological developments
Value chain analysis
Potential Antipsychotic Drugs Market opportunities
Growth dynamics
Quality assurance
Post-sales support
Regular report updates
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the Antipsychotic Drugs Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.
Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
Identifies market restraints and boosters.
Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.
More Trending Topics From Fortune Business Insights@
Human Insulin Market to Reach USD 27.71 Billion by 2026, Technological Advancements in Insulin Pens to Spur Growth: Fortune Business Insights
Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market to Reach USD 5,318.8 Million by 2026; Implementation of Vision 2020 to Propel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™
mHealth Apps Market to Rise at 21.1% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Number of Novel Products Will Aid Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™
About Fortune Business Insights™
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs