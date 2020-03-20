Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- The schizophrenia segment emerged dominant in the global antipsychotic drugs market in 2018. The segment had acquired an astonishing 45.2% of the global "antipsychotic drugs market share" in the same year owing to the rising prevalence of the disorder. This information is published in a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Antipsychotic Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global market was worth US$ 14,963.5 Mn in 2018. However, Fortune Business Insights predicts that the global market will reach US$ 20,539.5 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period.



Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.



Leading Players operating in the Antipsychotic Drugs Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Lundbeck A/S

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

ALLERGAN

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Alkermes plc

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Other Prominent Players



Rapid Shift Towards Advanced and Safe Drugs to Favor Growth in North America



Geographically, the global antipsychotic drugs market is grouped into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Amongst these regions, North America had acquired US$ 9,307.3 Mn antipsychotic drugs market revenue in the year 2018. The growth is attributed to the increasing patient pool suffering from psychotic disorders in the region. Additionally, a rapid shift of these patients towards safe antipsychotic drugs for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other psychotic diseases is expected to drive the antipsychotic drugs market in this region. Several healthcare organizations in North America have also begun promoting such drugs for treatment.



In Asia Pacific, emerging countries, such as India, China, and other Southeast Asian countries have a large patient pool who are suffering from various disorders, especially schizophrenia. Moreover, the populace residing in these countries are preferring second-generation drugs over first-generation antipsychotic drugs. It is because of the increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness programs regarding the usage of these drugs. Fortune Business Insights predicts that Europe would follow the footsteps of North America and would remain in the second position throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to a rise in the patient population and increasing incidence of psychotic diseases.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Overview of Prevalence of Psychiatric Disorders by Key Regions

Pipeline Analysis

Key Industry Developments

New Product Launches

Analysis of the Cost and Burden of Mental Health Disorders

Analysis of Antipsychotics in Treatment of Dementia

Analysis of First Generation Antipsychotics versus Second & Third Generation Antipsychotics

Overview of R&D Initiatives

Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorder

Unipolar Depression

Dementia

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapeutic Class

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Disease

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorder

Unipolar Depression

Dementia

Others

Market Analysis – By Therapeutic Class

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Market Analysis – By Country

S.

Canada

Europe Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Disease

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorder

Unipolar Depression

Dementia

Others

Market Analysis – By Therapeutic Class

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Market Analysis – By Country

K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Scandinavia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Antipsychotic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Disease

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorder

Unipolar Depression

Dementia

Others

Market Analysis – By Therapeutic Class

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-Region

Japan

China

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Continued...



