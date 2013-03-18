Antique Engagement Ring Videos Now Being Shown on Youtube by Blooming Beauty Ring

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Two of the most renowned engagement ring designers in the United States, Greg Emirzyan and Jeremie Calvin, have recently begun producing fine quality videos of Antique Engagement Rings on their YouTube channel. Operating at BloomingBeautyRing.com, this dynamic duo’s unique talents have enabled Blooming Beauty Engagement Ring Company to reach the peaks of success. The recent launch of engagement ring videos on YouTube by the company, is believed to go a long way in helping couples purchase a designer engagement ring online.



Located in the heart of the Los Angeles Diamond District, the company is known for manufacturing unique engagement rings with high quality diamonds that fully adhere to GIA grading standards, and handcrafted quality at affordable prices. The company’s first video tutorial highlights essential characteristics of antique engagement rings. Their antique style rings consist of original diamonds, diligently assembled by the company’s skilled jewelers using the utmost precision and care. The captivating artistry and heirloom quality of the rings assures guaranteed satisfaction to their customers.



The second YouTube video showcases the company’s Unique Engagement Rings that have proved themselves as one of the top preferences of newly engaged couples. The company offers a plethora of styles ranging from simple but elegant solitaire settings, to extremely detailed settings that perfectly cater to each individuals unique personal taste and budget. These creative rings are available in 14K/18K white or yellow gold, rose gold, palladium, and platinum.



The company’s Designer Engagement Rings set the tone for its third YouTube video. These engagement settings are incomparable in beauty, originality, elegance and design. Available at affordable prices, the company’s designer engagement rings have been regarded as the perfect choice for their “big day” by thousands of brides around the world.



The prices of these rings are not nearly as expensive as other designers’. The reason is that Blooming Beauty Ring does not spend millions of dollars on marketing of its products. Instead, it prefers to let the rings speak for themselves, enabling the customers to save a lot of money.



The company prides itself on manufacturing engagement rings that are high quality, very beautiful, uniquely original, and yet extremely affordable. In addition, after many years of selling its wholesale engagement rings only to jewelry stores, the company’s officials have decided to begin selling their rings directly to consumers via their new and improved website.



In case of any queries, the customer service department of the company can easily be approached through its website. Interested customers can fill out a form there and will typically receive a call back the same business day. Furthermore, the company wholeheartedly welcomes customers’ feedback in an ongoing effort by the jeweler to make their experience at BloomingBeautyRing.com memorable.



