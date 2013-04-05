Antique Tiffany Lamps Announces Brokerage Capabilities

West Des Moines, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Antique Tiffany Lamps is offering sellers the opportunity to have their antique Tiffany Studio chandeliers, table, floor and desk lamps authenticated, appraised and sold at no cost to the seller. The “buyer bears the costs” policy of Antique Tiffany Lamps allows sellers to maximize their prices on antique Tiffany lamps for sale to discriminating and qualified buyers.



Louis Comfort Tiffany (1848 - 1933) was the son of Charles Lewis Tiffany, founder of the famous jewelry firm Tiffany & Co. Louis's interests, unlike his father's, tended toward art glass and his work in this field is recognized today as some of the most famous in the world. Tiffany patented his formula for creating beautiful stained glass and founded the Tiffany Glass Company, which in 1902 became known as Tiffany Studios. Artisans, craftsmen, designers and glass blowers all worked in the famous Tiffany Studios to produce the lovely lamps which are collected and sold privately and at auctions today. An authentic Tiffany Studios lamp is a piece of history, and many buyers collect these lamps as both a financial investment and for the love of the pieces themselves. Tiffany lamps are antiques have never gone out of fashion, unlike some other "fad" types of antiques.



Antique Tiffany Lamps guarantees in writing the sales price for all original Tiffany lamps that they broker. The firm is comprised of experts capable of accurately evaluating, authenticating and appraising Tiffany Studios lamps to ensure that the pieces are genuine and will be of interest to Tiffany lamp collectors of many different levels and interests. Sellers with an old Tiffany lamp who need a new and loving home can be matched with enthusiastic collectors who are eager to find these period pieces.



About Antique Tiffany Lamps

Founded in 1972, Antique Tiffany Lamps (a division of Fine Art Investments), is a professional brokerage service firm that evaluates and brokers authentic Tiffany Studios lamps for interested Tiffany lamp buyers. The company does not maintain an inventory of Tiffany lamps for sale. Most auction houses have fees that are deducted from the sale of a Tiffany Studios lamp. These fees for Tiffany lamp sales can run as much as 30 percent of the final sales price, and are paid for by the seller. Instead of asking sellers to pay any fees or costs involved with the sale of their Tiffany lamp Antique Tiffany Lamps incorporates these costs into the sales price to the buyer, allowing the seller to receive a better net fee for his or her lamp. This is a major difference, and one which makes dealing with Antique Tiffany Lamps desirable and more profitable for the seller.



For more information: http://www.antiquetiffanylamps.com/