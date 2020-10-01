Antiscalants Market Size – USD 2.83 Billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 4.9%, Trends
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- The global Antiscalants market is forecast to reach USD 4.16 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Antiscalant is used extensively in membrane treatments, pipeline transportation, desalination products, and for water processing. The growing demand for antiscalants from end-users such as Chemical, Power, and Water Treatment plants owing to its cost-effective and superior properties is driving the growth of the market.
The report is updated with the latest market scenarios with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains and contributed to financial instabilities. It has also affected the market trends and dynamics and has drastically affected the key segments of the market. The report offers a comprehensive initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Antiscalants market and its crucial segments.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the Antiscalants market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global level. The top manufacturers/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players studied in the report are Clariant AG, General Electric Co., Kemira OYJ, Solvay SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, BWA Water Additives, The DOW Chemical Co, Ict Inc., and Avista Technologies, among others. SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also covered in the report.
Furthermore, the report divides the Antiscalants market on the basis of types and application spectrum to impart a clear understanding of the market.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Organic
Inorganic
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Concentrated Liquid
Powder Form
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Phosphates
Fluorides
Carboxylates
Sulfonates
Others
Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Threshold Inhibition
Dispersion
Crystal Modification
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Oil & Gas
Pulp and Paper
Industrial Water treatment
Mining
Geothermal
Desalination
Coal Gasification
Chemicals
The statistically significant data offered by the report assists the readers in building a strong foothold in the industry while navigating through serious competitive waters. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics and offers a futuristic outlook with regards to growth driving and restraining factors.
The report also offers an all-encompassing regional bifurcation and analysis of the market to offer an insight into import/export, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratios, market share, market growth, presence of key competitors, and revenue contribution.
The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Antiscalants Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Antiscalants Market by Product Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Antiscalants Market by Application Insights & Trends
