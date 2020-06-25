Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Share Analysis 2020-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- The global antiseptic hand sanitizer market is expected to register a CAGR over 5.0% over the forecast period. Hand sanitizers have an advantage over traditional hand washing items as they can be directly used without water. In addition, leading FMCG giants such as Henkel Company, Unilever and Procter and Gamble have introduced functional hand-sanitizers, for example bags and mini bottles which can be conveniently carried by customers in a purse or pocket. These factors will enhance the market shares and maintain competitive edge over its counterparts. Improving knowledge awareness regarding hand hygiene is an effective step in reducing the development of nosocomial infections. Thus, the main aspect of personal care is hand hygiene, which is bound to spur the growth of antiseptic hand sanitizers market.



Get Latest Sample for Global Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Market Report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/1054438



The market will be driven by changing consumer preference towards comfortable hygiene products. In addition, at the beginning of 2020, the latest COVID-19 pandemic spurred the hand sanitizer market. Due to the global outbreak of the virus in a short time, demand for manual hygiene products has exceeded supply both online and through brick and mortar selling networks worldwide. The breakdown has enhanced the value of daily hand sanitization and cleaning among consumers and is one of the leading drivers of the industry. Hand sanitizers are used in various ways to be a helpful variety of customers. The ease of use and the convenience of the compact shape have made the product popular with consumers. Declining issues of gastrointestinal and breathing infections among consumers is another factor which opens up lucrative opportunities for market in healthcare sector. In addition, hand sanitizers also contain ingredients that help reduce the roughness and irritation of the skin compared to hand washing. Studies also show that the use of hand sanitizers in class would decrease students' absenteeism due to illness by 20%. The use of chemical ingredients associated might impede its demand to a certain extent. Antiseptic sanitizers have significantly contributed to reduce microbial infections. Additionally, the introduction of different fragrant tastes leads to the growth of the hand sanitizer market. In 2017 for example, Himalaya Wellness introduced new fruit flavored sanitizers such as strawberries, green apples and litchi and oranges.



The global antiseptic hand sanitizer market is bifurcated on the basis of product and geography. The product segment is further segmented into Gel, Liquid, Foams, Spray. Spray based segment will dominate market growth since it effective and requires less time to eradicate germs and virus laden infections. Based on type, market is bifurcated into household, hotels, malls, others. Geographically, the market is divided into Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is a potential market for antiseptic hand sanitizers due to increasing impact of covid pandemic in India and Japan. The Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market has been further divided into key countries.



Some of the key players operating in the market include Henkel AG and Company, GOJO Industries, Inc., Procter and Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Unilever, Vi-Jon, Chattem, Inc., Best Sanitizers, Inc. and Kutol.



Access Complete Global Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Market Report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/report/antiseptic-hand-sanitizer-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-and-forecast-2015-2025



Major Point of TOC:



Chapter One: Market Introduction



Chapter Two: Executive Summary



Chapter Three: Global Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market – Key Industry Dynamics

3.1. Key Market Drivers

3.2. Key Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Future Trends

3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



Chapter Four: Global Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – Product

4.1. Gel

4.2. Liquid

4.3. Foam

4.4. Sprays



Chapter Five: Global Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Region

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.5. Middle East & Africa



Chapter Six: North America Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

6.1. North America Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market – By Product, 2015-2025

6.2. Gel

6.3. Liquid

6.4. Foam

6.5. Sprays

6.6. North America Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market – By Country, 2015-2025

6.6.1. U.S.

6.6.2. Canada

6.6.3. Mexico



Chapter Seven: Europe Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

7.1. Europe Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market – By Product, 2015-2025

7.1.1. Gel

7.1.2. Liquid

7.1.3. Foam

7.1.4. Sprays

7.2. Europe Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market – By Country, 2015-2025

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. UK

7.2.4. Spain

7.2.5. Italy

7.2.6. Rest of Europe



Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

8.1. Asia Pacific Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market – By Product, 2015-2025

8.1.1. Gel

8.1.2. Liquid

8.1.3. Foam

8.1.4. Sprays

8.2. Asia-Pacific Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market – By Country, 2015-2025

8.2.1. China

8.2.2. India

8.2.3. Japan

8.2.4. South Korea

8.2.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific



Chapter Nine: Latin America Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

9.1. Latin America Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market – By Product, 2015-2025

9.1.1. Gel

9.1.2. Liquid

9.1.3. Foam

9.1.4. Sprays

9.2. Latin America Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market – By Country, 2015-2025

9.2.1. Brazil

9.2.2. Rest of Latin America



Chapter Ten: Middle East & Africa Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

10.1. MEA Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market – By Product, 2015-2025

10.1.1. Gel

10.1.2. Liquid

10.1.3. Foam

10.1.4. Sprays

10.2. MEA Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer market – By Country, 2015-2025

10.2.1. UAE

10.2.2. Saudi Arabia

10.2.3. Turkey

10.2.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa



Chapter Eleven: Competitive Analysis

11.1.1. Competition Dashboard

11.1.2. Company Profiles

11.1.2.1. Best Sanitizers, Inc.

11.1.2.1.1. Company Details

11.1.2.1.2. Product Portfolio

11.1.2.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.2.1.4. Main Business Overview

11.1.2.1.5. News

11.1.2.2. Henkel AG and Company

11.1.2.3. GOJO Industries, Inc.

11.1.2.4. Procter and Gamble

11.1.2.5. The Himalaya Drug Company

11.1.2.6. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

11.1.2.7. Unilever

11.1.2.8. Vi-Jon

11.1.2.9. Chattem, Inc.



Chapter Twelve: Appendix



Chapter Thirteen: Research Conclusions



Buy The Report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/1054438?license=single



If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.



About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC's potentialARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.