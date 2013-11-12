Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market : Latest Survey Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Antiseptics and Disinfectants are broadly classified under the class of Anti-infective agents or germicides. Antiseptics are chemical compounds or antimicrobial agent that kills or inhibits the growth of microorganism when applied to a living tissue such as skin. While, disinfectants are the chemical compounds that prevents infection by killing of microorganisms, growing on inert objects such as knife, forceps etc. Antiseptics and Disinfectants form an essential part of infection control practices and aid in prevention of acquired infections. These chemicals are extensively used in hospitals and other healthcare organizations for variety of hard-surface and topical applications. Increasing concerns of microbial infections risks in healthcare and other food consumer market have led to the increase in usage of antiseptics and disinfectants products.



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The global antiseptics and disinfectants market is anticipated to show an accelerated growth in near future. The rise in market value is seen due to outbreak in infectious diseases such as swine flu and avian flu which has triggered the use of antiseptics and disinfectants products. Such incidences have increased the public awareness regarding the potential dangers of such infections. A wide variety of chemical compounds are found in this category and many of them are being used over the century. Hence, the global antiseptics and disinfectants market is categorized on the basis of classification of chemical compounds and by the end users. Classification segment based on chemical compounds comprises of biguanides and amidines, quaternary ammonium compounds, phenol and derivatives. In addition other compounds include iodine products, silver compounds, oxidizing agents, aldehydes, alcohols and others. The end users segment comprises of Domestic antiseptic & Disinfectants and Institutional antiseptic & Disinfectant.



Geographically, North America dominates the antiseptics and disinfectants market followed by the European region. Antiseptics and disinfectants market is highly fragmented and comprises of small and large players. Major players occupying the market space include ABC Compounding Company, Actavis, Aplicare, Inc., Cardinal Health, Dupont, 3M Company, Medical Chemical Corp., Veridien Corporation ant others.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market

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High Throughput Screening (HTS) refers to a scientific experimentation method used in the process of drug discovery. HTS enables automated assays of biological or biochemical activity of compounds similar to drugs. These assays facilitate discovery of enzymes, ligands for receptors and other pharmacological tests. In addition this process aids in rapid identification of antibodies, genes or active compounds that are responsible for alteration of a specific biomolecular pathway. Presently, the HTS industry is expected to reduce the costs involved in drug discovery process and release the potential lead compounds resultant from screening campaigns. This expectation led HTS industry to adopt smarter screening procedures by screening only focused and potential compounds along with the use of highly efficient instrumentation platforms.



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The HTS industry poses a competitive environment, with regular technology transfers and information sharing between the market rivals. With the increasing competition between the pharma companies to pioneer the drug commercialization, the need for HTS increases simultaneously, as this reduces the overall time required for commercializing the drug molecules. HTS market promises affirmative growth potential in near future due to its inevitable use in the research and production fields and can be segmented by technology, applications and geography. Some of the technological advances in the HTS industry attribute to introduction of high content screening technologies, miniaturization of the HTS technological platforms and novel cell culture approaches.



Cryopreservation Equipments In Stem Cells Market

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Cryopreservation is the process of preserving cells or complete tissues that are susceptible to damage caused by chemical reactivity and harmful enzymatic activity. This process is accomplished by keeping these materials at sub-zero temperatures wherein the activity of chemicals and enzymes stops. This process is performed in an apparatus known as cryopreservation equipment. Cryopreservation equipments include drystore freezers, mechanical freezers, cryopreservation freezers, cryopreservation vials, incubators and stem cell research laboratory equipment. These equipment parts help in completing the process of cryopreservation by providing stable cryogenic storage for biological specimens. The ultra low temperatures attained using these equipments is maintained by the use of certain amount of liquid nitrogen.



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Increase in research and study of stem cells would augment the growth of cryopreservation equipments. In addition, increase in funding for these studies and research of stem cells would also trigger the growth of this market. In 2013, the government of Japan funded around USD 1.12 billion for stem cell studies. Moreover, advancement in technologies may also boost the growth of this market. Medical experts are becoming increasingly inclined towards the use of bioengineered products, which are more compatible with the human body. Increase in drug manufacturing through stem cells will also enhance the growth of this market. Recently, stem cells proved to be helpful in treating spinal muscular atrophy. It has been reported that in 2013, around 30,000 kids in the U.S. suffer from spinal muscular atrophy. Stem cell-based drugs would help in curing such complex diseases, which would again support the growth of this market.



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