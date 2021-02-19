New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- The global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market is forecasted to reach USD 30.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for antiseptic and disinfectant is witnessing increased demand due to the rise in the number of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). Moreover, the rise in the infectious virus has also created a demand for the product. The growing awareness among people regarding the benefits of the market and advancement in technology has spurred the demand for antiseptic and disinfectant products. The surge in the number of surgeries has also impacted market growth.



Certain regulations, like the Affordable Care Act, have encouraged hospitals to adopt a cleaner and safer regime to maintain cleaner infrastructure and facilities. A recent outbreak in the COVID-19 virus has made it more clear to the organization regarding the need for a healthier facility. The development of an alternative to the market product is challenging its growth. Technological innovation has enabled the development of substitutes for manual cleaning.



The following players are covered in the report:

Johnson & Johnson

3M

Steris Plc

Bio-Cide International

Novartis Ag

Becton

Dickinson And Company

Nufarm Limited

Others



The COVID-19 impact:

Coronavirus is having a tremendous impact on the antiseptic and disinfectant industry. The rising demand for sanitizers and disinfectants as a preventive measure against COVID-19 has resulted in changing the dynamic of the market. The products are flying off the racks as they are being stockpiled, and manufacturers have started production in large quantities to meet the requirements of the consumers. The demand has surged exponentially, and the market will face a steady demand even when the impact of COVID-19 has reduced.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Chlorine compounds are used to disinfect surface areas, medical equipment, and bleaching materials. This type of antiseptics and disinfectants are commonly used as they are easily available and cost-effective. Chlorine compounds are extensively used in both the medical and the food industry.



Surface disinfectant is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The physical environment plays a very important role in the transmission of disease, and advanced technologies are used in healthcare facilities to reduce surface disinfection. Ultraviolet surface disinfection is being regarded as one of the novel technologies with ample potential.



Hospitals held a large share in the forecast period. The risk of acquiring HAIs is high, and facilities have to maintain a clean, hygienic environment for the patient to recover. Furthermore, growth in healthcare budgets has also propelled the demand for these products.



North America has the highest adoption rate of the antiseptics and disinfectants market owing to the high disposable income and high level of awareness. Additionally, the presence of major market players in the region has also encouraged the growth of the market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market on the basis of type, product type, end-use, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Chlorine Compounds

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Enzymes

Alcohols & Aldehyde Products

Others



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Medical Device Disinfectants

Enzymatic Cleaners

Surface Disinfectants



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM



Key questions answered:

What will be the market growth rate of the Antiseptics and Disinfectants market in the forecast period?

What are the major factors fuelling the global Antiseptics and Disinfectants market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the Antiseptics and Disinfectants market space?

What are the market opportunities and market risks faced by the Antiseptics and Disinfectants market?

What are the sales, revenue, and price analysis of the top manufacturers in this market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and vendors in the Antiseptics and Disinfectants industry?



Reasons for Buying this Report:

To gain helpful insights into the Antiseptics and Disinfectants Industry and delivers a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its competitive landscape.

Assess the production processes, major restraints, and solutions.

Latest market strategies that are being adopted by leading players of the market.

The report provides specific analysis for the rapidly changing dynamics of the Industry.

An understanding of the future outlook and prospects for the market.



