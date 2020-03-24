Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The Global Antithrombin Market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 725.2 mn by 2026 from its value of US$ 490.4 mn in 2018. Key market insights have been provided by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled "Antithrombin Market Size", Share and Global Trend By Application (Therapeutics, Research, Diagnostics & Others), Source (Human, Goat Milk), Dosage Form (Lyophilized, Liquid) & Geography Forecast till 2025". The report offers a comprehensive market analysis and the key factors influencing it. Antithrombin is a protein in our blood stream that prevents excessive clotting in the human body. It acts as a natural blood thinner and is a primary inhibitor of thrombin, the substance required for blood clotting. If a person is suffering from antithrombin deficiency, her blood will have a tendency to clot too much in the veins, a rare condition called as thrombosis. It can be acquired or inherited and is expected to occur in 1 in 2000 people all over the world in 2018, as per the data released by the US Department of Health and Human Services.



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Lee Biosolutions,

Scripps Laboratories,

Octapharma AG,

LFB USA,

rEVO Biologics,

A few others.



Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Conducted Worldwide to Boost the Market



The global antithrombin market is poised to experience steady growth as excessive bleeding during surgical procedures has increased in occurrence. Antithrombin deficiency can lead to thromboembolism, a condition in which a clot develops in a blood vessel, breaks loose from it, and is carried by the blood stream to another vessel. This can severely affect the functioning of other organs like kidneys, brain, gastrointestinal tract, and lungs. This can create complications during and after surgeries. The market potential of antithrombins is anticipated to significantly rise on the basis of these factors.



Market Segmentation:



By Application



Therapeutics

Research

Diagnostics & Others



By Source



Human

Goat Milk (Recombinant)

Others



By Dosage Form



Lyophilized

Liquid



By Geography



North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World



Asia-Pacific to Occupy a Dominant Market Position



With a market revenue of US$ 179.7 mn in 2018, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a sizeable market share in the global antithrombin market. The major factor driving the market in Asia-Pacific is the growing prevalence of congenital antithrombin III deficiency, an inherited disease. Compounding this factor are increasing life expectancy and rising demand for better quality surgical procedures that will fuel the market in the forecast period. Europe is the other region that is emerging as a promising market owing to rapid adoption of antithrombin based products.



