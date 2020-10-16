New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global antiviral drugs market was valued at USD 49.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 71.48 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%. Antiviral drugs help to diminish the duration of flu symptoms in otherwise healthy children and adults and may lessen the severity of common flu symptoms. Antiviral drugs are medicines that reduce the intensity of flu viruses to reproduce. Most antivirals are used for specific viral infections, while a broad-spectrum antiviral is effective against a wide range of viruses. Antiviral drugs are suggested for both treatment and prevention of flu.



Rising incidences of viral infection along with increase in public awareness, rise in healthcare expenditure, effective investments on R&D and development of severe and life-threatening diseases is likely to foster the growth of the global antiviral drugs market. Furthermore, huge target population is provided by increasing frequency of STIs caused by human immunodeficiency virus and human papillomavirus.



The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Antiviral Drugs industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Gilead Sciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Dr Reddy's



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Antiviral Drugs Market on the basis of Type, Application, Product type and region:'



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Branded

Generic



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



HIV

Hepatitis

Herpes Simplex Virus

Influenza

Others



Mechanism of Action (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Reverse transcriptase inhibitors

Nucleotide polymerase inhibitors

Protease inhibitors

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Objectives of the study:



Our panel of expert analysts specializing in the value chain has conducted an exhaustive, industry-wide study to offer readers accurate insights into the future of the Antiviral Drugs market and give key market players authentic information derived via both primary and secondary sources of data collection. Additionally, the report also comprises of inputs from our consultants, which can help companies make the most of the available market opportunities. It also offers a detailed breakdown of the sales of Antiviral Drugs and the factors that could potentially influence the growth of the industry. The information provided in this report will be able to help readers capitalize on the available growth prospects.



Future key findings of the report:



Growing incidences of HIV is likely to create higher demand for global antiviral drugs market. According to the statistics estimated by World Health Organization, around 70 million people have been infected with the HIV virus and about 35 million people have died of HIV.



Complications of influenza, and other illnesses that resemble influenza, may require different treatment and in some cases, urgent medical attention which prescribes antiviral drugs for curation. Influenza viruses can become resistant to specific anti-influenza antiviral drugs, and all of these drugs may have side effects

HIV segment in the applications is likely to hold the highest market share during the forecast period due to growing incidences of HIV infections across the globe. HIV held a market share of roughly, 49.1% in the year 2018.



Asia-Pacific regions registers the fastest growth in the antiviral drugs market with highest CAGR of 5.5%. Rising awareness regarding HIV and initiatives taken by the governments in the region to encourage the treatment of the disease will fuel the market growth in APAC.



Owing to the introduction of new and solid drugs along with effective R&D practices, hepatitis registered as the fastest growing segment in the applications with highest compounded annual growth rate of 5.3%.



Major selling points of this research report



Gives the reader a holistic comprehension of the global market.



Identifies the recent trends and estimated growth rate for the forecast duration.



Helps industry experts, investors, and other participants implement lucrative expansion approaches.



Provides accurate market insights to take informed decisions through presentations and other tools.



Outlines the competitive landscapes with the individual market share of top vendors.



We are grateful to you for reading our report. If you wish to find more details of the report or want a customization, contact us. You can get a detailed information of the entire research here. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.