Antivirus for Home Wins Award for 100% ITW Detection with Zero False Positive

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- MSecure Data Labs is the winner of the VB100 Award for their role in 100% ITW Virus Detection. The number of malware and spyware attacks is increasing with every passing day. In fact, MSecure itself receives around 15,000 samples of malware every day. Despite this MSecure has managed to maintain its goal of zero attacks.



"The biggest challenge at MSecure is to proactively identify a previously unknown malware. Our antivirus system acts as a single scanning engine that can promise complete protection without compromising on speed," says the spokesperson. Unlike other antivirus systems, the MSecure system runs in the Windows kernel to remove all traces of virus, malware and spyware from the process and the registry itself.



The advanced anti rootkit system not only destroys rootkits from the registry, but also cleans and blocks threats even before they are released. But speed is not compromised; thousands of files can be scanned and updated without causing an inch of inconvenience to users.



Unlike other mail security and web security system, MSecure does not occupy disk space and memory. Thereby system speed and efficiency is not compromised. Not more than 35 MB of RAM is utilized. Before killing these viruses, users have the option to quarantine the object, so that they can be returned to the original location.



About MSecure

MSecure provides updated information on the latest malware and spyware detection system.



To know more, visit, http://msecuredatalabs.com