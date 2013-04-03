Anton Drake's "Atheist Yoga" Available Now

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Yoga is a system of exercises that can make the spine supple, reduce stress and relieve health problems. Although Yoga is widely practiced almost everywhere in the Western countries and in India, the philosophy doesn’t appeal to atheists. As Yoga is considered to have mythical origins, atheists commonly believe that Yoga is like every other exercise. Anton Drake explores the techniques and principles of Yoga to understand how it appeals to atheists.



The results of his analysis are out in a book named ‘Atheist Yoga’. Atheist Yoga paperback version is now available in Amazon.com, in addition to a Kindle edition of the book. “Anton Drake has apparently explored Yoga in detail and has managed to, effectively, explain it in his book,” states a reader review article that reviews the book. The reviewers of the book unanimously mention that the book is a thoughtful and detailed exploration of the art of Yoga from the perspective of an atheist practitioner.



Atheist Yoga, according to the reviews, offers an insight to atheists about the effectiveness of practicing Yoga and how the discipline applies to them. Puragreen Productions LLC publishes the book, which is priced at around £12 for the Paperback edition in Amazon.co.uk. The Kindle edition e-Book version has a price tag of $9.19 (USD) in Amazon.com. The 184 pages book includes ten chapters dealing with the effect of Yoga in mind and the body, philosophies of the art of Yoga and the psychology of the discipline.



According to the reviews, the book elaborates on the significance of Yoga as a physical therapy routine. Although there are many books on Yoga, the disciple explained from an atheist practitioner’s perspective seemed to have piqued the interest of many readers. The book also includes chapters that comprehensively describe the relation between sexuality and Yoga, the Kundalini and the Chakras etc. The book concludes with an informative chapter of Yoga meditation tactics. Contact www.puragreen.com to learn more about the book and visit amazon.com to purchase the Kindle and Paperback editions of the book.



About Atheist Yoga

The book written by Anton Drake explains the theories and principles behind Yoga from the perspective of an atheist practitioner. Other books written by the author includes Poker Isometrics and Poker Fitness. Atheist Yoga is published by Puragreen Publications LLC. It is available as an e-book for Kindle tablets and paperback editions. The book was released this year.



Media Contact

