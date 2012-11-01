Antrim Shale in the US - Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecast to 2020 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Antrim Shale in the US - Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Forecast to 2020 which provides insight into the oil and gas exploration and development potential in the Antrim shale. The report also provides details of the key exploration areas and major companies exploring various fields in the Antrim shale. The report also highlights the parameters for exploration and production, discusses major drilling activities of the major companies in the Antrim shale, detailing the gross production of the major companies involved in the Antrim play. It also provides a production forecast of the Antrim shale until 2020.



Scope



The report analyzes the oil and gas exploration and production activities in the Antrim shale. The scope of the report includes -

- an overview of the oil and gas drilling and exploration activities in the Antrim shale

- provides details of the major companies by gross production in the Antrim shale

- current exploration and production statistics for the Michigan region of the Antrim shale

- forecasts for the Antrim shale production from 2012–2020

- coverage and an overview of operations in the Antrim shale

- information on the major mergers and acquisitions in the Antrim shale from 2007–March 2012

- details of major infrastructure developments in the Antrim shale



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -

- develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the Antrim shale oil and gas market, primarily in the Michigan region of the US

- identify opportunities and challenges in the Antrim shale (Michigan) in the US

- plan your strategies based on expected developments of the Antrim shale (Michigan) in the US

- keep yourself informed of the key developments in this potentially game changing market



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91008/antrim-shale-in-the-us-oil-and-gas-shale-market-analysis-and-forecast-to-2020.html