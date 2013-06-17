Antron Engineering Acquires Fanuc T-21 Robodrill

Bellingham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- The Robodrill is an automated machining center capable of carrying out a variety of operations quickly and within precise specifications. Antron expects the acquisition will enable the firm to enhance and extend its production capabilities.



“We're very excited to have this terrific machine,” said Anthony Denietolis, President of Antron Engineering. “The Fanuc Robodrill will help us turn out products more quickly and cost-effectively than ever before, and work within extremely tight tolerances as well.”



Fanuc Robodrills are used in a variety of applications, from automotive and aviation parts to medical devices and electronics.



The Robodrill's fast feed rate, high-RPM spindle motor, and optimized acceleration and deceleration make for efficient cutting operations on a variety of materials. Its look-ahead function and smoothing and interpolation features allow excellent surface finishes, minimizing hand finishing. And its stiff and robust construction allows multiple face operations like face milling, end milling and drilling.



“At Antron Engineering, we are committed to staying on the cutting edge,” Denietolis added. “The Robodrill joins a host of other advanced tools in our facilities which enable us to continue giving our customers a superior product at a lower price.”



Since 1985, Antron Engineering has provided precision machining services using a wide range of materials to manufacture parts for use in many industries. Located in Bellingham, Massachusetts, the firm employs more than 80 people. In addition to machining and manufacturing services, Antron offers finished products including high-pressure syringes, syringe pumps, and electrical swivels.



“Our employees' pride in workmanship shows in our products and in our customer satisfaction,” Denietolis said.



Fanuc was founded in 1972 as a spinoff of Fujitsu. Headquartered in Japan, it is one of the world's largest makers of industrial robots.



Learn more at http://www.antroneng.com/ class="extlink" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="http://www.antroneng.com/" href="http://www.antroneng.com/">http://www.antroneng.com/