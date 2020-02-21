Antron Engineering Enhances Production Power with New Mazak Quick Turn 250MSY

Bellingham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Antron Engineering & Machine, Co., Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of a new Mazak Quick Turn 250MSY Turning Center machine, which further enhances their robust facilities line-up.



The Quick Turn 250MSY features milling and Y-axis capability as well as a second turning spindle to process parts in DONE IN ONE® operations. The direct-drive turret features increase rpm and eliminates the use of belts for improved part surface finishes and reduced maintenance.



"We are thrilled to be adding this new single machine multi-tasking capability to our shop," said John Kauker, Executive VP/Treasurer. "Being able to do a job in one grip with the Mazak Quick Turn greatly enhances both production accuracy and speed, and that brings huge benefits for our clients."



Antron Engineering is one of the nation's leading precision machining, contract manufacturing and product assembly companies, able to work in a wide variety of materials to support many industries. Designed for flexibility to meet a range of customer needs, Antron offers the latest production technology to handle the demands of an ever-changing marketplace.



To learn more about Antron Engineering & Machine Co. Inc., visit https://www.antroneng.com or call 1.877.225.2362.