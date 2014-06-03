Antron Engineering Hires Mark Dery as New Quality Manager

Bellingham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Antron Engineering is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Dery as Quality Control Manager. By taking the lead role in quality, he will be critical in accomplishing Antron’s business objectives.



Mark brings over 20 years of quality experience, holding key quality positions at Crosby Valve and Texas Instruments. His expertise in quality control and manufacturing makes him an invaluable member of our team. He holds a Manufacturing Engineering Degree from the New England Institute of Technology and a 6 Sigma Black Belt with emphasis on Process Improvements and Lean Manufacturing methodologies. Mark is a Certified Manager of Quality/Organizational Excellence thru the American Society of Quality.



As Antron’s Management Representative, Mark will be taking the lead role in moving us forward with our AS9100 certification goals for 2014.



To learn more about Antron Engineering & Machine Co. Inc., visit http://www.antroneng.com or call 1.877.225.2362.