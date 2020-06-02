Antron Engineering & Machine to Create Parts to Produce COVID-19 Testing Swabs

Bellingham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- In direct response to the national need for COVID-19 testing swabs, Antron Engineering & Machine (Antron) has partnered with Puritan Medical Products to help create machinery to advance the cause.



Called into service by The Defense Production Act, Puritan will be opening a state-of-the-art medical device manufacturing plant in Pittsfield, ME. Antron, one of the nation's leading precision machining and product assembly companies, will be creating machine sub-assemblies to be finished by Puritan. The end result will enable the production of an additional 20 to 40 million testing swabs per month.



"It's an absolute honor to do our part to battle the Coronavirus pandemic," says Antron Executive Vice President John Kauker. "We look forward to the completion of the project, knowing that more swabs will lead to more tests and getting back to normal faster!"



Antron Engineering Machine Co., Inc., is located at 170 Mechanic Street, Bellingham, MA. To learn more about Antron Engineering & Machine, visit http://www.antroneng.com or call 1.877.225.2362.