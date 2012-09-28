Antron Engineering Releases Oil Watch Monitor

Bellingham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Another New England Winter is just around the corner and though last year was very mild, some forecasters are predicting a more typical winter season this time around. That means more snow and more frigid temperatures are heading our way.



So now is the time when many homeowners begin getting ready for the season ahead by having their heating systems checked and reviewing delivery arrangements with their oil company. Keeping enough oil on hand during the winter is crucial for comfort reasons, but more importantly because of the damage that can happen if the heat should go out. Frozen pipes are not fun.



Enter the creative and inventive minds at Antron Engineering who saw a need and came up with the Oil Watch Monitor, a creative solution to save homes from costly winter damage. The Antron Engineering Oil Watch Monitor is an easily installed monitoring device to warn the home or business owner when their oil supply is getting low.



The monitor is simply attached over the fuel tank’s site glass, often located on the top of the tank. There are no tools required. The design is flexible enough to allow the user to set the warning for any level they feel is appropriate.



Should a homeowner or business owner be away from their home or business when the level is reached, the audible alarm will sound for a minimum of 200 hours, ensuring that they will be notified the minute that they return.



The Antron Oil Watch Monitor is designed to monitor your oil tank for the entire heating season, serving as a valuable and yet inexpensive tool for a range of structures.



For more information about the Antron Engineering Oil Watch Monitor and Antron’s other great products, visit http://www.antroneng.com.