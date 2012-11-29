Antron Engineering Unveils New Video

Bellingham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Antron Engineering and Machine is excited to announce the debut of a brand new company image video. Produced by their marketing and branding partner Ivy Creative, the video can be viewed at the Antron web site http://www.antroneng.com/video.



Using a unique blend of HD imagery, music and sound, the video features under-the-hood footage shot with HD cameras positioned inside many of Antron’s production machines. Viewers get to see the automation process up close as metal is cut, parts are positioned and bits rapidly swapped out. That footage is then intercut with additional shots to help tell the Antron story as a cutting-edge state-of-the-art company.



“We wanted to give prospective clients a sense of the passion we bring to every project,” said Antron Executive Vice President, John Kauker “as well as the range of industries our work supports. Antron is a leader in contract manufacturing, and a new breed of machining company. This video tells that story.”



Antron has been known for high quality design, engineering, and manufacturing services since its inception in 1985. They have helped clients to create parts and products for the electronics, medical, aerospace, defense, automotive, and retail sectors and many other diverse industries. Under one roof they can do all the production, assembly, and testing services.



In addition, because a key component of Antron’s success is their versatile and experienced staff, the new video features employees standing proudly on the shop floor and in the front office.



Additional videos are planned in the months ahead to showcase specific aspects of Antron’s unique and successful approach to contract manufacturing.



To learn more about precision machining and contract manufacturing at Antron Engineering & Machine Co. Inc. visit http://www.antroneng.com or call 1.877.225.2362.



For more information about Ivy Creative visit http://www.ivycreative.com.