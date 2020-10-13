ANTS, Thailand's Leading Provider of Digital Marketing Solutions Tailored as Per Business Needs

Nonthaburi, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- ANTS, Advance Network Technology & Services is pleased to present Platform SMA, the most innovative, comprehensive, customizable and easy to use bulk SMS platform for businesses. The platform has got some amazing features such as resending the SMS within 48 hours if the recipients do not receive SMS because they are not in the receiving area; to be able to set the date-time for sending communications before or after an event; automatic detection of wrong and duplicate phone numbers and refraining from sending the messages to such numbers; guaranteed delivery within 5 seconds; direct connection with AIS, DTAC and TRUE; ability to create short URLs to save characters on the send page; and many more.



Businesses can also measure the campaign outreach of the Bulk SMS service and its effectiveness with the help of delivery reports. The platform also provides an opportunity for increased customer engagement through mobile solutions such as creating short URLs in the messages. The URLs could be linked to surveys, discount vouchers, web portals, etc. With SMS marketing campaigns businesses can stay closer to their customers by sending updates, important events, service upgrades, notifications and many more.



To know more the bulk SMS services platform visit https://www.ants.co.th/



ANTS started in 2011 is a mobile and digital marketing solutions provider with specialized sales personnel, digital marketers and strategy planners and innovations developers working towards helping businesses connect with their consumers through the most appropriate platforms.



