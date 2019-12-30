Antteros.com Helps Find out if the Earrings Are Hypoallergenic or Not

Phillips, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2019 -- Antteros.com, the online jewelry store that specializes in statement earrings and studs is pleased to feature their latest blog on how to tell if the earrings are hypoallergenic or not. Women love their jewelry and they are always in search of places where they can find pieces that reflect their personality and meet their fashion needs as well. Now a days, women prefer to shop online. Although they do not find much of a problem with bracelets and necklaces, most women are hypo allergic to ear rings. This is mainly due to the metal that these earrings are made up of.



According to the blog here, nickel is the metal to watch out for. If the jewelry is made up of nickel, they can cause irritation and allergy. This is one of the cheapest metals available and hence many manufacturers either choose to design the jewelry with nickel or mix this metal with other metals to cut down the costs. The page below throws light on what women should look out for before buying jewelry that is not made up of precious metals. At the end of the article, the author also tells the visitors why it is important and how to take care of their jewelry.



To know more visit https://www.antteros.com/blogs/articles/how-to-tell-if-your-earrings-are-hypoallergenic-or-not



About https://www.antteros.com/

Antteros.com is an online jewelry store that specializes in ear rings and features their collection in three different categories: Schimata Collection, jewelry made up of zinc and brass; Atsa Collection made up of stainless steel; and their Argy Collection made up of pure sterling silver. The jewelry is available in some of the most exquisite and unique designs for today's modern women.



