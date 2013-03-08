Anuska Gil Presents the Project "Skating the Way" at the UN

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- On February 28, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, the filmmaker and rollerblader Anuska Gil presented the project "Skating the Way". This was an experience of rollerblading 1,000 kilometers (622 miles) of St. James Way (Camino de Santiago) honoring sixteen humanitarian women living on the route.



The president of the Peace and Cooperation Foundation, Joaquin Antuña, presented the audiovisual project in the framework of the "Art as Universal Language: "Creativity for Peace" campaign, an example of creativity aligned in favor of peace.



"Skating the Way" (Patinando el Camino) took place from Saint Jean Pied de Port (France) to Santiago de Compostela (Spain) between October 2, 2012 and October 30, 2012, paying homage to sixteen women representing the many who live on the route offering their selfless help to pilgrims and travelers.



On March 8, International Women's Day, Skating the Way will begin a weekly broadcast on the Internet which will summarize the experience in 17 five-minute weekly episodes.



In the presentation at the UN, Anuska Gil said she created Skating the Way in December 2011, along with Valentin Fernandez-Tubau and Laura Bermejo, in order to bring a positive message, and highlight values such as human harmony, creativity, and healthy living.



The filmmaker explained that they chose the Camino de Santiago (St. James Way), one of the most important Christian pilgrimage routes in the Middle Ages together with Rome and Jerusalem, because today it has become a journey that thousands of people of different faiths walk to find inner peace or just to experience a personal journey. In August 2012, more than 40,000 people certified their pilgrimage, more than 60,000 throughout the year.



Anuska Gil stated that she initiated the project with virtually no means, but doors opened and aids arrived once she started. "Enthusiasm can overcome many barriers we label as impossible. So we encourage anyone with creative ideas to promote harmony and peace, when carrying them out. And if it is in roller skates, the better!", said the director who in the past worked as a volunteer at the Atlanta Olympic Games.



The project became a reality with the cooperation and contributions of some municipalities, public institutions, private companies, and many people.



Today, the Peace and Cooperation Foundation and Skating the Way share the common purpose of inspiring creative experiences that promote peace and harmony in our immediate surroundings.



Anuska Gil stated that there is a chance to take the project to other countries. Her next challenge could be rollerblading El Camino Real, in California. The movement now includes more than 20,000 people on Facebook and is expected to multiply when they start broadcasting.



"With rollerskates, good will, and the desire to create a better world is possible to put creativity at the service of peace. My intention is to encourage many other people to join in a positive spirit to help create a better world "- said the director.



Skating the Way can be followed on the Internet in www.patinandoelcamino.com and on social networks like Facebook (www.facebook.com/patinandoelcamino), with the latest updates about the project.



Contact Information:

Laura Bermejo

ARS-PRESS

Email: laura.arsmedia@gmail.com

http://www.patinandoelcamino.com/