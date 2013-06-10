Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatments Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Depression is considered as one of the most common forms of psychiatric disorders. Depression is a disabling condition that not only affects the health and wellbeing of the patient but also adversely affects the family. Every year the prevalence of depression is rapidly increasing across the world. Anxiety is a reaction to stress. Normally, it is characterized as an urge to deal with adverse situations. However, extreme levels of anxiety may be called anxiety disorder. This disorder is characterized on the basis of the behavior of the individual. The major forms of anxiety disorders include obsessive-compulsive disorder, phobias, post-traumatic stress disorder, and panic disorder.



Browse Report : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/anxiety-disorders-depression-treatments.html



The causes of both the above disorders are not comprehensively established. The several causes of depression and anxiety disorders include lower level of some neurotransmitters, genetic inheritance, psychological reasons, emotional upheavals, and also due to environmental, spiritual, and social factors. There is no uniform pattern of treatment for patients suffering with depression or anxiety disorders. Any treatment that works on one patient may not be as effective on another.



Thus the treatments for depression and anxiety disorders are customized. Out of the various modes of therapies available for depression, psychotherapy is the most common. Psychodynamic therapy, behavioral therapy, and interpersonal therapy are the major types of psychotherapies used for treating depression. The various medications used in treatment for depression are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, dual-action antidepressants, atypical antidepressants, mood stabilizers and anticonvulsants, tricyclic antidepressants, and monoamine oxidase inhibitors.



In addition, medications for anxiety are found to be substantially helpful in treating patients with anxiety disorders whose daily function is being disturbed due to the illness. The medications that are often used for treating anxiety disorders are benzodiazepines and antidepressants. Furthermore, in some cases, electroconvulsive therapy is also found to be useful in severe cases. In addition to the above therapeutic methods, lifestyle changes are also prescribed to the patients. The other less often and/or auxiliary methods of treating depression and anxiety disorders are music therapy, botanical medicines, mind-body practice, naturopathic medicine, and homeopathy.



The major antidepressants and anti-anxiety drug manufacturers include pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, Merck and Company, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Browse All Market Research Report : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/



New Upcoming Report : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/geothermal-energy-market.html



Browse Bolg : Business Research Industry

http://businessresearchindustry.blogspot.com/

And

http://globalmarketresearchreports.wordpress.com/



Find This Report On Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/researchnreports[/b]