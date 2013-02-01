Anxiety Free Child Review: New Interactive Guide for Parents and Children Just Released

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- People who are on this Anxiety Free Child Review page are looking to find out more information about different fears, phobias and anxiety. Parents who's kids is having anxiety should be informed that Anxiety Free Child just launched and provides a revolutionary solution to this problem. On this Anxiety Free Child page parents can read testimonial of other parents who shares how amazingly Anxiety Free Child guide have worked for their kids.



Presta’s main goal is to make parents to better understand that anxiety is very real and serious disorder. Any person, regardless of age, face at some point in life with various phobias, fears and anxiety. Of course, there is nothing nice to experience such a state. But for children, these feelings are not only normal but necessary. Faced with feelings of fear and anxiety, children prepare unconsciously inherent to different dramatic situations that will arise in life. But that does not mean the children does not need parents help to overcome them.



Anxiety is defined as a state of restlessness, tense waiting, for no apparent reason. Person feels threatened by something, even if it is absolutely unjustified fear, panic and installs state that wants to escape the pressure immediately and thus the source of his fear. Anxiety is characterized, among others, by accelerating pulse, sweating and feeling "butterflies" in the stomach. American psychologists believe, however, that in some degree, anxiety can have beneficial effects for the individual remains in a state of alert, the alert and cautious, focusing exclusively on what to do in time.



Also, depending on the source of anxiety, some of these states helps children learn to protect themselves from dangers: a child who is afraid of fire especially will not ever play with matches, for example. Sources of anxiety change as the child gets older: babies show a pronounced fear of strangers, "clinging to" the parents and nesting in their arms when they are in the presence of a man who did not know him, even if it is animated by the best intentions, children aged 10-18 months are situated facing the fear generated by the breakup and became agitated when one of the parents (especially the mother) or no room left for home, kids aged 2 and 6 years are afraid of various fantastic elements, exist in reality (but which they consider to be perfectly true), such as ghosts and various monsters who were told or who saw on television or in books of stories. Older children, aged between 7 and 12 years, manifest fear of real situations that they have encountered from others or whose "protagonists" were themselves: accidents, natural disasters and so on.



As the child grows, anxiety disappear or is replaced by other feelings, a child at age 5 could not sleep with the lights off because it is afraid of ghosts. On the other hand, in some cases, anxiety and panic persists, the "extended" to a stimulus but otherwise harmless, as the example of a child who wants to adopt young lion that he saw at the zoo, but not can approach, meanwhile, the neighbor dog.



Most children are afraid of strangers, heights, darkness, animals, blood, insects, as well as the situation of staying home alone. Often, kids learn to handle a difficult situation and to overcome fear precisely because of the confrontation with it, such as when they have been bitten by dog. If anxiety persists, they could have profound effects on psychological and emotional development of the future adult.



