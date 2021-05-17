Anxiety Hypnotherapist Discusses Benefits of Online Hypnotherapy for Trauma

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2021 -- Mark Stubbles, renowned Online Hypnotherapist has offered guidance on how online hypnotherapy can help many who are dealing with trauma, the effects of which manifest in many drastic forms.



There are many who believe that experiencing trauma can be the root cause of all mental illnesses, and it has a long term impact on people's lives. Mark Stubbles has helped patients, who have experienced trauma with the use of techniques including hypnotherapy, CBT, NLP, and mindfulness.



He has now offered guidance on the benefits of online Hypnotherapy For Trauma. For starters, Mark Stubbles helps people understand different types of traumas and how they impact their lives. From PTSD to childhood trauma and complex trauma, the guide offers information that is extremely useful in identifying signs of trauma.



According to the renowned hypnotherapist, those who have suffered from trauma can either start acting out or acting in, where they could abuse themselves or self-harm. OCD, becoming workaholic, over or under eating are also some of the signs of those who are acting in due to the trauma they have suffered.



Anxiety is another repercussion of trauma, and it can have a debilitating impact on people's lives. Through his experiences, Mark Stubbles has developed ways to use hypnotherapy for help with PTSD and Complex PTSD. Because of hypnotherapy patients don't have to relive the traumatizing memory.



The technique helps patients double dissociate from the memory; as a result they are desensitized to it and start treating like a regular memory. Visualization further helps in patients imagining themselves the way they want to in those situations and preparing new behaviours, which makes the technique highly effective for anyone dealing with trauma.



About Mark Stubbles

The award winning clinical hypnotherapy practitioner has helped hundreds of patients suffering from mental health issues caused by trauma.



Media Contacts:



URL: https://anxietyhypnotherapist.org/

Email: mark@anxietyhypnotherapist.org

Phone: 07932520050