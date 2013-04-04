Anxiety in Adults Is Now the Most Common Mental Disorder

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- ASAD takes a dreadful toll on a person’s life and on the lives of those around them. For the person with ASAD the recurring distress, worrying, fear and sleep disturbances make every day a confusing and torturous experience. For those who are the “subject of attachment” the spouse, friend, parent, etc the continual clinginess, neediness, and drama of life with a person with ASAD can be almost more than one can take.



ASAD is extremely hard on relationships. Many people cannot handle such neediness in a partner. As noted above, people with ASAD are much more likely not to have been married or to be divorced or separated. ASAD is often linked to personal and social impairment. As noted above, ASAD is associated with roughly doubling of the odds that a sufferer will have low (0–12 years) education, be unemployed, and be unmarried or experiencing marital disruption. This is consistent with the findings of several studies that ASAD can be seriously damaging to one’s life.



The following table shows the personal and social impairment experienced by people with ASAD:



Any personal and social impairment: 56.1 percent

Severe personal and social impairment: 21.1 percent



Work



Any personal and social impairment: 51.6 percent

Severe personal and social impairment: 21.7 percent



Personal relationships



Any personal and social impairment: 66.6 percent

Severe personal and social impairment: 28.0 percent



Social relationships

Any personal and social impairment: 66.4 percent

Severe personal and social impairment: 31.5 percent



Maximum impaired performance in any role area



Any personal and social impairment: 73.4 percent

Severe personal and social impairment: 45.0 percent



ASAD often occurs along with other psychiatric conditions, especially other Anxiety Disorders or mood disorders. Research findings indicate that up to 91.1 percent of people with ASAD could be classified as meeting the criteria for at least one other mental disorder. A significant proportion of people with Anxiety Disorders tend to relapse, or remain significantly symptomatic, despite improvements in medications and psychiatric therapy. Theorists have proposed that untreated attachment anxieties and Separation Anxiety Disorder occurring along with other mental disorders contribute to the ineffectiveness of treatment. In other words, if co-occurring ASAD is untreated, it tends to cause the treatment to be ineffective or fail entirely.



The following table lists the most common co-occurring mental disorders that appear with ASAD:



Anxiety Disorders

Panic Disorder: 14.8 percent

Agoraphobia without Panic Disorder: 5.8 percent

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD): 16.1 percent

Specific phobias: 35.8 percent

Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD or Social Phobia): 34.5 percent

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): 23.7 percent

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD): 9.9 percent

Any other Anxiety Disorder: 65.6 percent

Mood Disorders

Major depressive disorders: 40.8 percent

Dysthymia: 8.9 percent

Bipolar disorder: 19.4 percent

Any mood disorder: 61.7 percent



Substance Abuse

Alcohol abuse: 33.1 percent

Alcohol dependence: 20.1 percent

Drug abuse: 22.5 percent

Drug dependence: 12.6 percent



Any substance abuse disorder: 35.9 percent. Everybody has some symptoms of ASAD from time to time, especially in dire circumstances such as a prolonged separation or a death. There are also some cultures where what might be called “symptoms” are the norm. Research is ongoing to determine what is “normal” and what is not. The full reference articles take this subject up in detail.



The effects of ASAD in a person’s life have barely been studied. As might be expected due to the newness of the diagnosis, none of the studies of the effects of mental disorders include ASAD. But the warping of a person’s life and those about them by ASAD is very real and very painful.



About Us

http://socialanxietyselfhelp.com is a free resource for those wanting to overcome social anxiety.



Contact info -

Kim McMartin

theviper99@hotmail.com

Po Box 234

London

L1 6AE

http://socialanxietyselfhelp.com/