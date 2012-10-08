Any Time Limo Chicago Offers Additional 20% off on Published Party Bus Rates and Stretch Limousines on Summer Special Bookings

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Any Time Limo Chicago provides limousine transportation fit for an emperor, if you are planning or you are in or around Downtown Chicago and Metropolitan areas our limo service is a constant in or near popular destinations for limousine services & Party Bus services Naperville, Oak Brook, Schaumburg. Anytime Chicago Limo Services has announced exclusive offer of additional 20% off on all bookings of above 5 hours. This is a summer special offer. Anytime limousine is a dedicated team of professionals and provides the best Limo Service and Party Buses in Chicago. ATL Chicago Formerly known as Naperville Party Bus, Chicago Party Bus, Schaumburg Party Bus and Oak Brook Party Bus, The most Elite Limo Party Bus service in Chicago is available for all events and for all City & Downtown Chicago destinations and suburban nightlife location favorites like Down town Naperville, Saint Charles, Schaumburg and Oak Brook. The fleet of chartered customized Party Buses will be in perfect mode for Party transportation and bring your iPods & iPhone to play your favorite music.



Spokesperson of Any Time Limo Chicago stated, “We feel that proper customer management is the key to our success. To make your experience more convenient and our relationship stronger, we have offered additional 20% off on published rates. This special summer offer is available for all the bookings above 5 hours. If you want to arrive in a tricked out Naperville Limo to your sweet 16 party, graduation, wedding, homecoming or prom in style, our Chicago Limo Services will help you look impressive and travel VIP style. We have exotic limousines to fit any budget; our drivers are experienced and knowledgeable in driving Chicago City limousines and surrounding Suburban Limousines.”



Their goal is to provide the best quality Chicago Party Bus to travel down town Chicago with professional Any time chauffeurs, and a wide selection of vehicles for client's travel requirements. At Any time Limousine we offer an extensive selection of vehicles for the Chicago elite limousine crowd as best ground transportation in Chicago including luxury sedans, stretch limousines, SUVs, stretch SUVs, fully equipped 20, 26, 30, 36 passenger Party Bus & Limo buses. Their Chicago Limo Services serve clients whether client is traveling to one of Chicago airports, the Rivers Casino in Rosemont Desplaines area or looking for wedding transportation, their high class efforts will make the travel experience unforgettable.



Any Time Limo Chicago is well known among Limo Bus Chicago bachelor party goers which leads up to the reason why they service over a 1000 happy newlywed couples each year with extravagant wedding limousines, They will make any event a memorable one, and let anytime limousine take your wedding party to the Chicago Kinzie bridge for photos of a lifetime.



All the drivers are long time providers and have an average of 8 years’ experience. They offer Chicago limo tours and transportation to all the famous places, like Allstate Arena in Rosement, Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont Donald E Stephens Convention Center, Soldiers Field, The United Center, Wrigley field, Sears Center, Charter One Pavilion, and Toyota Park in Bridgeview and First Midwest Bank Amphitheater in Tinley Park. Call for Concert and sporting event specials for every event. Whether your favorite team is the Chicago Cubs or the Chicago White Sox, Black Hawks, Bulls or Bears let Any Time limousine provide a Chicago Party Bus or Limo Service to the Game.



To know more visit http://www.anytime limousine.com.