Any Time Limousine Chicago Offers Additional 20% off on 5+ Hours Booking

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Any Time Limousine Chicago, leader in providing exceptional and professional services, offers additional 20% on all 5+ hours booking. Any Time Limousine is known for their Chicago Limousine Services for O'Hare and Midway airports, prom limo service and bachelorette party limousines. Whether one needs to arrange a reliable corporate limousine transportation, or transport office employees and partners, Any Time Limo Chicago, has a Limousine or party bus just a phone call away. They provide top quality Chicago limousine services for all city and sub-urban attractions and have cars which suit every budget.



Any Time Limo is one of the biggest Chicago wedding limo providers. Excellent service is their top priority. Top reason why over 1000 happy newlywed couples chose them each year instead of other Chicago wedding limo and Chicago Party Bus companies are their professional performance and Reasonable rates. Chicago's finest fleet of new Hummer H2 limousines, stretch Lincolns, and SUV Limousines will make wedding transportation a dream come true. They also host luxury Party Buses with seating capacity of 26 people.



Any Time Limo provides wedding package with all luxurious treatment like Red Carpet treatment, complimentary stocked bar in each wedding limo and Complimentary bottle of champagne in limousine. It is due to these distinguished services Any Time Limousine is rated high among Chicago Limousine providers. Above all they accept reservations on line and over the phone. In order to hold reservation a deposit in cash or by credit card is required. They provide a transparent reservation as well as cancellation facility, hence also known for fair treatment at service.



About Any Time Limo Chicago

Any Time Limo Chicago is committed to provide an exceptional and professional service. They are known for reliable corporate limousine transportation for clients or transport company employees and partners. Any Time Limo is just a call away, call (773) 353-8024 to experience the generic hospitality. Any Time Limo offers top quality and latest model Lincoln sedan, stretch limousine, exotic SUV limo or Party Bus service for Chicago and suburban areas. To avail the services or to know more visit http://www.anytimelimousine.com/