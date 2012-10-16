Any Time Limousine Offers an Exceptional and Professional Limousine and Party Bus for Any Occasion

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Any Time Limousine provides top quality Chicago limousine services for all City and suburban attractions. Any Time Limousine, Chicago prides itself in quality service and reasonable rates. They offer Chicago limousine tours and transportation to all the famous places, like Sears Center, Charter One Pavilion, and Toyota Park in Bridgeview and First Midwest Bank Amphitheater in Tinley Park. Any Time Chicago limousine service helps to look impressive and travel in VIP style.



Originally limos were exclusively reserved for celebrities and for the chosen few elite people. However, today that is not the case anymore. Anyone can hire a Limo today to make their day special. Chicago limousine companies like Any time limousine allow to rent their limousines for corporate transportation, weddings, children’s parties, valentines days, corporate entertainment, father’s day, mother’s day, sports events, commercial shootings etc. There are number of limousine hire in Chicago such as Any Time Limousine that offers affordable limo hire services. They have special packages for various occasions including wedding day packages and birthday parties. Just to make things easy on wallet one need to take little extra effort to look for a cheap Limo package that will match the budget and requirement perfectly.



People who enjoy parties will certainly find a party bus in Chicago to be a helpful service for their endeavors during an exciting night. For fun events such as weddings, city touring, bachelorette and bachelor parties, and nightclub parties, party buses are absolutely useful to pick up someone and drop them off to their destination. People will surely have the safety and comfort of going to different places because the service is headed by a chauffeur. Most of the party buses Chicago come with really great features like a CD player, stereos, luggage partitions, restrooms, laser lights, and several more. Whether it’s for business trip, or to celebrate the bachelor or bachelorette party, always rent one of the trendy Chicago party bus. When one rents a party bus, they don't have to worry about making all the arrangements for a great transportation service for parties.



Any Time Limo Chicago is committed to provide an exceptional and professional service. Whether you need to arrange reliable corporate limousine transportation for the clients or transport company employees and partners, Any Time Limo has a Chicago limousine services or Party Bus Chicago services just a phone call away. If anyone needs a limousine service in Chicago, call (773) 353-8024. Any Time Limo offers top quality and latest model Lincoln sedan, stretch limousine, exotic SUV limo or Party Bus service for Chicago and suburban areas. To know more visit www.anytimelimousine.com .