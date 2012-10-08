Any Time Limousine Offers Exceptional and Professional Luxury Car Service at Affordable Rates

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Any Time Limo, the renowned Limo service providers in Chicago offers affordable car services with their large fleet of luxury cars. Any Time Limousine is committed to provide an exceptional and professional service. Any Time Limo offers top quality and latest model Lincoln sedan, stretch limousine, exotic SUV limo or Party Bus service for Chicago and suburban areas. They also provide Chicago airport limousines for O'Hare and Midway airports, Chicago wedding and prom limo service, bachelor/bachelorette party limousines.



Spokesperson of Any Time Limo stated, “Any Time Limo Chicago prides itself in quality service and reasonable rates. Our company is well known among Chicago wedding limo providers that is why we service over a 1000 happy newlywed couples each year. We will make your wedding transportation a memorable one. All our drivers are highly trained and express their courtesy at every service. At Any Time limo we are committed to accommodate your every special request and to make sure that your very special day will stay special and memorable. We also offer limousine transportation after the reception or banquette to the destination of your choice. Don't spoil your evening by driving yourself or taking a cab, let one of our chauffeurs to be a designated driver and drive you back in style and comfort.”



The renowned Limo service in Chicago make the passengers look imposing. They have cars of any budget, and the chauffeurs are experienced and acquainted with every lane of Chicago city and surrounding suburbs. If someone plans for a weekend gateway or one wishes to throw a grand bachelorette party for friends, then it is suggested to choose Any Time Limo's Chicago party bus to enjoy the larger than life feeling. The Limo buses can accommodate up to 24 passengers and the interior of the bus is extremely elegant and gives the passengers a luxurious travel experience.



Any Time Limo service has been service Chicago and other surrounding regions for the last 30 years and is know for its customer satisfaction. Whether one needs to arrange reliable corporate limousine transportation for their clients or for company employees and partners, Any Time Limo Chicago has all corporate luxury cars and party buses to serve the needs of their clients. They provide top quality car service for all city and suburban attractions. To know more about their quality car services visit http://www.anytimelimousine.com/