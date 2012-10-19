Any Time Limousines Now Offers Attractive Discount Packages

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Any Time Limousine, one of the best Limousine service in Chicago, has come up with attractive discount packages for party revelers and night club visitors. These discount packages cover some of the most happening and uptown nightclubs and restaurants of Chicago. The company has announced these discount packages as a part of its strategy to attract and retain its customers (most of whom have an active night life), and who constitute a substantial portion of Chicago’s adult population.



Chicago Limousine provides limousines on rent to customers in order to meet their various needs like attending a sporting event or a prom night or a bachelor or a bachelorette party to name a few. Initially they provided their services in the regions in and around Chicago, but as of today they provide services to customers located in far off regions like India and the Middle East. The company owns and manages one of the largest and the most sophisticated Chicago Limo fleets which includes the Lincoln class of Limousines which are embedded with world class features like a bar, fiber optics, radio, TV DVD or VHS , rear AC , separate radio to name a few.



This Chicago Limousine services provider has tie-ups with various multi-national organizations located throughout the world which has enabled it in providing best quality services to customers located in far-off regions. The company also maintains a large fleet of vehicles in order to ensure a replacement vehicle is available to the customer as soon as possible in case of a breakdown of the vehicle which the customer has hired.



Any Time Limousine was established in 1982 in order to provide world class traveling experience to customers looking out to hire limousines in order meet their traveling/ leisure needs. The company employs a team of highly skilled and experienced drivers who in order to gain employment with the company have to produce all the necessary documents and certificates , as required by federal and other law bodies in order to prove that they are best suited for the job. The company also follows stringent safety norms like serving or consuming liquor is completely prohibited inside the premises of the vehicle. The company also follows a comprehensive training program for its employees in order to equip them with effective customer servicing skills. To learn more visit http://www.anytimelimousine.coms/