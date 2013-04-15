Any Types of Rug Dilemmas Now Resolved by Rug Cleaning New York

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Great news for those who have rugs that were urinated by their pets, damaged by water or something like this because Rug Cleaning New York is now here to deal and fix everything! Rug Cleaning New York is the best go-to rug cleaners for all rugs and everything in between! No repair job is too big or too small for them to handle.



Rug Cleaning New York has a state of the art facility where they thoroughly and gently clean all types of rugs all over the world. They are equipped with knowledge of understanding the differences in area rug construction that only comes with years of experience. They treat each rug individually to ensure the safest and most complete rug cleaning in New York. Some of the services offered by Rug Cleaning New York are water damage NYC, rug repair NYC, moth proofing, pet urine and stain removal and natural fiber protector. Apart from these services, they also offer storage of the rugs and rug over drying (color washed rugs). They are not experts in fixing holes or making patches on rugs but they can also transform a rug into a fashionable one.



They can determine several ways on how to clean and remodel a rug. This ability can make their customers choose the best option which is also suited to their budget. Rug Cleaning Staten Island now has a different face with the rise of Rug Cleaning New York.



About Rug Cleaning New York

As a family owned and operated business, Rug Cleaning New York bring old style cleaning methods and expertise combined with new technology to bring their customers the absolute and most thorough cleaning ever or it’s FREE!



Serving the Tri-State area, they offer free pick up and deliveries for all area rugs in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Queens, Bronx and Long Island.



