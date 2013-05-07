Anya Bridal Warehouse Announces Special Bride's Brunch over Mother's Day Weekend

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Anya Bridal Warehouse, Atlanta's largest bridal showroom, proudly presents a special bride's brunch over the Mother's Day weekend. The city's best wedding vendors, fashion experts specializing in the creation of exquisite bridal wear, will be in attendance. At the exclusive event, brides, grooms, their relatives and friends can take advantage of the chance to speak with these fashion experts one-on-one.



On display will be elegant gowns that range in sizes from 0-26, gowns that highlight the beauty of women of all ages and lifestyles. Special guests are encouraged to come ready to thoroughly enjoy themselves and to ask a bounty of questions. Anya Bridal's bridal specialists will be on site to help brides discover the perfect gown for their personal style, wedding ceremony (traditional or modern) and fondest dreams. These bridal specialists have decades of experience working in the fashion industry. Anya Bridal's wedding party stylist was a 2008 Fashion Design Student of the Year; the bridal salon's master tailor was a semi-finalist in Brides Magazine's 2011 "Operation Dream Dress" competition.



When asked, top executives at Anya Bridal revealed that they organized the event because they want brides and grooms to, "Enjoy a special brunch while shopping for your bridal gown with Mom or treat your bridesmaids to a special shopping experience while looking for the perfect dress." Black Label, Angelic, Ana Maria, Capri, Riley and Peyton gowns are some of the dresses set to be featured at the special event. Guests who attend the event can also shop for En Vogue veils and Anya private label bridesmaids dresses.



During the exclusive event, brides and grooms can win fabulous prizes and dine on sinful desserts made by Perfect Wedding Cake, a cake salon that has created winning cakes for major entertainers, major motion pictures, television and magazines like Get Married, The Knot, Tyler Perry, Macy's and "Whose Wedding Is It Anyway." Entertaining guests with excellent live performances will be Harpist for the King.



Seating times for the special Mother's Day weekend event are: 10 am, 12 pm and 2pm. Costs of brunch is $12.95 per person. Guests will be treated to the same delicious menu at each seating. To attend this special event, brides and grooms must RSVP by May 8, 2013. RSVP mbullock@besavvi.com.



About Anya Bridal Warehouse:

Anya Bridal Warehouse (http://www.anyabridal.com) is the largest bridal showroom in Atlanta. The wedding company sells sizes 0-26 off the rack, and has more than 150 styles. Gowns in the company's exquisite collection are made with hand sewn stitching, beading and special details. In addition to showcasing popular wedding lines like Paradox London Shoes, En Vogue veils and Black Label, Savvi Tuxedo and other private label gowns, Anya Bridal Warehouse alters gowns and tuxedos to make the wedding fashion buying experience easy, rewarding and memorable. Whether the wedding is in two years or two weeks, Anya Bmbullockridal has gowns for every budget. January 10, 2013 the wedding company moved into its new, larger bridal showroom located at 1500 Southland Circle. Anya Bridal Warehouse employs a master tailor, wedding party stylists, bridal specialists, an event director and a master bridal specialist. Anya Bridal Warehouse won the 2013 Wedding Wire Bride's Choice Award, landing the company in the top five percent of wedding professionals in the United States.



Contact:

Anya Bridal Warehouse

1500 Southland Circle, Suite F

Atlanta, GA 30318

404-699-4655

http://www.anyabridal.com