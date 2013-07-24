Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- This press release addresses the specific details of the June 15th 2013 announcement by G3 Development Social Media Owner, Adam Green (SLC Utah), to further expand operations in to the Japanese Market. At the monthly International Directors Meeting, the Chairman of the Board extended the Japanese Network Marketing Talent Search through September 2013. Mr. Green also committed an additional $100,000 per month in Reputation Management for Top Japanese Network Builders.



Anyang Gyeonggi Renown Venture Capitalist and Top MXI Corp Team Leader, Adam Green, Is Overseeing the 2014 Grand Opening of Xocai Korea Through his G3 Development Social Media Webinar Technology for Distributors in Jeonju North Jeolla



The Xoçai® X Power Squares use cacao that produces a high-antioxidant dark chocolate that boasts eight times the levels of epicatechins and catechins, and four times the levels of procyandins than cacao produced with standard processing. X Power Squares are loaded with antioxidants and flavonoids. The Xoçai® X Power Squares are the most powerful, health-promoting, decadent chocolate ever produced.



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries.