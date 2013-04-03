Anyboat.com Advertises Its Boat Hiring Services for New Year Celebrations

Bondi Junction, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Anyboat.com is offering special New Year cruises to its customers and customers can enjoy their New Year’s eve in a private cruise at the Sydney Harbor. New Year gives everyone a new lease of hope and a chance to leave the past behind. The company helps customers in sharing the best moments of the oncoming New Year with fresh hopes and resolutions in the Sydney harbor.



The harbor in Sydney is known for its elegance and the atmosphere is just perfect to celebrate a New Year’s Eve. There is a lot to explore in the Sydney harbor which is crowded the day before the start of a New Year.



Spending a New Year’s Eve in the harbor of Sydney can be expensive in every way, but if properly planned and executed, a New Year eve can stay well within one’s budget. Apart from New Year cruises, the company also offers cruises for various occasions like corporate functions, Christmas, weddings, fishing and more.



The company website promises “Bring in the New Year with Anyboat and you won’t regret it”. Spending a night at Sydney Harbor cruise is something special and it also gives the best view of the Harbor Bridge, the Opera House, and the City Skyline. The number of alcohol free areas in the Sydney harbor has increased considerably with the increasing popularity of the harbor on New Year’s Eve. Some areas of the harbor even restrict the own food and drinks and this means that one might purchase it from the site. The tickets for the cruises are available on the website. To know more about the range of cruises available with the company and its services, visit the official website of the company www.anyboat.com.au



About Anyboat.com

Anyboat is one of the largest boat charters in Australia. The company has an exclusive network of private owners. Experts work with this company and the partners of the company are everywhere in the country chartering some of the finest cruises. The company also arranges special inspection services while customers hire a boat. The company website also features a fleet of cruises and customers can choose the one which best suits them.



