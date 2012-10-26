Anytime Limousine Introduces New Limousine to Its Stretch Limousine Fleet

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Leading Chicago Limo Company, Anytime Limousine, has just introduced a new limo into their stretch limo rentals fleet. The weekend hourly rentals for the limo, named the 10 Passenger Lincoln Stretch Limousine, are 3 hour minimum and for weekdays the hourly rentals are 2 hours minimum. Anytime Limousine has started its new range of limousine services for making one's transportation engagements more delightful than ever. They have recently included more set of services in their list in order to provide most reliable and comfortable limo traveling service in the Chicago area.



The newly recruited fleet of Chicago limos is suitable for each and every occasion. Their fleet includes a fine selection of stretch limousines and SUVs, with each of their limousine chauffeured by a professional driver, with safety & comfort being their highest priority. The company is known for offering one of the best limo services in the country at affordable prices. Their vehicles are equipped with latest hi-tech advancements and modern gadgets. They provide luxury limousine for occasions such as business event, wedding, city tour, night out, airport pickup or drop and prom events. Customers can select the type of vehicle required and enjoy luxury travel whenever they need to.



Anytime Limousine's Limo Chicago services are comfortable and affordable. With more than 5 years of experience, their drivers are efficient, punctual and provide an exceptional travel experience. They aim to make the ride for special occasions, engagements or simple recreational tours more comfortable and luxurious. They believe in world class customer service and provide timely service at all times. Anytime Limousine has been successful in building a large customer base because of its high-quality and professional services at competitive rates.



About Any Time Limo

Any Time Limo offers extremely well maintained fleet of cars including latest model Lincoln sedan, stretch limousine, exotic SUV limo or Party Bus. They provide limousine services in Chicago and suburban areas. They also provide Chicago airport limousines for O'Hare and Midway airports, Chicago wedding and prom limo service, bachelor/ette party limousines. They have a team of professional chauffeurs and a fleet of luxury vehicles to fulfil anyone's transportation needs. For more information visit http://www.anytimelimousine.com/