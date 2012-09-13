Anytime Limousine Introduces Services of Party Bus Rental in Chicago

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Any Time Limousine introduces professional and top quality services of party bus rental in Chicago. Whether it is for a bachelorette party or for a wedding occasion, their Chicago party bus rental service will give larger than life feeling. They offer limo buses for all kinds of parties that include features such as large tinted windows, air-conditioning, large couches, face-to-face seating, LCD TV screens, microphones and build-in DVD players, and many more. Representatives will arrange for Chicago party-buses or coaches keeping in mind the customer's requirements and budget.



Their Chicago limo service are extensively booked for various occasions such as corporate picnics, birthdays, hen nights, stag nights, bachelor/bachelorette party outings etc. Any Time Limousine provides wide range of limos like Lincoln Town Car Sedan, 7 Passenger Ford Expedition SUV, 10 Passenger Lincoln Stretch Limousine, 22 Passenger Hummer H2 Limousine, 22 Passenger Party Bus and much more. By offering great quality and reasonable rates for limo service in Chicago, they have established their name in the industry.



Additional benefits are also available with 20% off on the published rates for over 5 hour bookings. Their Chicago limo buses are opulent vehicles, especially designed to allow its passengers luxurious travel experience. Experienced and efficient team of chauffeurs will help you enjoy a smooth and hassle-free journey. Their Chicago limo services strive to keep every customer gratified and can also arrange for customer to enjoy superb music and the liquor of their choice inside the coach. All their drivers are full-time employees and have an average of 5 years’ experience.



Any Time Limo Chicago is committed to provide an exceptional and professional service. Whether one needs to arrange reliable corporate limousine transportation for clients or transport their company employees and partners, this company has a limousine or Party Bus just a phone call away. A team of professional chauffeurs and a fleet of luxury vehicles are looking for an opportunity to service all transportation your needs. Customer satisfaction is their number one priority. To find out more, log on to http://www.anytimelimousine.com.