Anytime Limousine Launches Special Limousine Service for Bachelorette Parties

Anytime Limousine, a premier limousine service provider across Chicago launched special limousine service for bachelorette parties. For people, who want to enjoy the intimacy and the excitement of conducting the highlight of the night in a limousine, this special Chicago limo is the perfect option. Their fleet includes a fine selection of stretch limousines and SUVs, with each of their limousine chauffeured by a professional driver, with safety & comfort being their highest priority.



Hiring a luxurious limo for a night of celebration, such as a bachelorette party is always a super idea. Their party special limo in Chicago offers the best possible facilities at the most competitive rates in the region. Customers get a complimentary admission to Excalibur's nightclub with reserved area for their party and delicious appetizer buffet. Their limousine service in Chicago is “top-notch” and totally uninhibited for one's bachelorette party, as their professionally trained staff will take great care of one's group. They also host luxury Party Buses with seating capacity of 26 people.



Apart from providing limo in Chicago, Any time limousine also provides special party buses for enjoying real fun on a weekend getaway. Their Chicago party bus rental is a perfect transportation medium to popular Chicago destinations with inclusive features such as large tinted windows, sound air-conditioning, large couches, face-to-face seating, spacious tables in the social area, LCD TV screens, microphones and in-build DVD players and sound systems, these party buses are any man's delight in Chicago. The party buses are extensively booked for various occasions such as corporate picnics, birthdays, hen nights, stag nights, bachelor/bachelorette party and outings.



About Any Time Limo

Any Time Limo offers top quality and latest model Lincoln sedan, stretch limousine, exotic SUV limo or Party Bus service for Chicago and suburban areas. Any Time Limo Chicago is committed to provide an exceptional and professional service. They are known for reliable corporate limousine transportation for clients or transport company employees and partners. Their company is well known among Chicago wedding limousine service providers. They have a team of professional chauffeurs and a fleet of luxury vehicles to fulfill anyone's transportation needs. For more information visit http://www.anytimelimousine.com/